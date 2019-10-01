Agilent Technologies (A) Market Valuation Declined While Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Cut Its Holding; Covington Capital Management Has Raised Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Position by $1.07 Million

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) by 6.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 15,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 204,623 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.28M, down from 219,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $74.67. About 1.72M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES FILES SECOND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTEL; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 03/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR $105 MLN; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT 2Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 22/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Sees 3Q Rev $1.19B-$1.21B; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Rev $1.21B; 30/03/2018 – FTC: Application For Commission Approval of Proposed Cross-License of Certain Intellectual Property Between Agilent; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM -PURSUANT TO DEAL, AGILENT HAS AGREED TO MANUFACTURE, SUPPLY TO CO, ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS REQUIRED FOR PATISIRAN FOR COMMERCIAL SALE; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ADVANCED ANALYTICAL FOR $250M

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 35.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management bought 5,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 21,960 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.06 million, up from 16,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $215.25. About 1.04M shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500.

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97B and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10,948 shares to 40,050 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 4,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,097 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $1.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ:FAST) by 281,638 shares to 564,574 shares, valued at $18.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 28,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 372,922 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY).

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 6.17% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.81 per share. A’s profit will be $266.14M for 21.71 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.16% EPS growth.

