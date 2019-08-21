Agilent Technologies (A) Market Valuation Declined While Arizona State Retirement System Decreased Its Position by $453,520; Extra Space Storage (EXR) Holder Honeywell International Upped Its Holding by $354,510

Honeywell International Inc increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc bought 3,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 46,123 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70M, up from 42,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $120.96. About 714,491 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84; 17/05/2018 – Dir Skousen Gifts 500 Of Extra Space Storage Inc; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE RAISES DIVIDEND 10.3%; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.53 TO $4.62; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System sold 5,669 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 98,684 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93 million, down from 104,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $71.12. About 2.02 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 21/03/2018 – Agilent Technologies Announces Cash Dividend of 14.9 Cents per Share; 02/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE LAB INFORMATICS WITH PURCHASE O; 24/04/2018 – Agilent Announces Executive Appointments; 03/04/2018 – Agilent to Buy Remaining Piece of Lasergen for $105 Million; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT 2Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 24/05/2018 – Agilent and University of Duisburg-Essen Announce Collaboration Agreement; 16/04/2018 – Agilent Announces Departure of Patrick Kaltenbach; 02/05/2018 – Agilent: Financial Terms of Deal Not Disclosed; 03/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY LASERGEN, FOR $105M; 15/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

More notable recent Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Extra Space Storage: Outlook Favorable, But It Is A Hold – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR) CEO Joe Margolis on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Extra Space Storage: Solid Q1 Growth, But Competition Will Intensify – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 REITs to Buy for Big-Time Gains This Year – Investorplace.com” with publication date: January 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold EXR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 124.46 million shares or 2.44% more from 121.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement, a California-based fund reported 195,715 shares. Dnb Asset As has 14,510 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parkside Commercial Bank And Tru reported 0% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Ls Advisors Ltd has 0.09% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Dubuque National Bank And Trust holds 0% or 52 shares in its portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can owns 61,861 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bell State Bank accumulated 30,382 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Point72 Asset Management Lp accumulated 24,459 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP has 0.01% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Hartford Investment Mgmt Com has 13,899 shares. World Asset Mgmt stated it has 9,677 shares. 10,500 are owned by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Colony Grp Incorporated Lc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). United Serv Automobile Association reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Lc holds 79,752 shares. Community Savings Bank Na has 0% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Virtu Finance Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 3,968 shares. Hahn Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Cookson Peirce Inc reported 244,775 shares. Prudential Fincl owns 467,288 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs owns 158 shares. Moreover, Webster State Bank N A has 0.02% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Laffer Invs accumulated 33,784 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has invested 0% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Moreover, Cleararc Capital Inc has 0.07% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Australia-based Commonwealth Savings Bank Of has invested 0.02% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al accumulated 41,000 shares. Skylands Capital Ltd reported 0.03% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Advisor Ltd Liability Co reported 11,473 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.