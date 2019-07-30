Agilent Technologies (A) Holding Held by Godsey & Gibb Associates; Venator Capital Management LTD Has Boosted Skyline Champion (SKY) Position by $1.05 Million; Valuation Rose

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 58,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 213,809 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06 million, up from 155,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $27.3. About 387,701 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has declined 23.10% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 02/04/2018 – WCT HOLDINGS – UNIT SKYLINE DOMAIN SDN TO BUY 60% STAKE IN SUBANG SKYPARK SDN FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT 44.56 MLN RGT; 10/04/2018 – SKYLINE VENTURES INDIA LTD SYLI.BO – TO CONSIDER ISSUE OF SECURITIES ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS; 13/04/2018 – SKYLINE INVESTMENT SA SKLP.WA – ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON MAY 9 ON SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE FROM PLN 21.8 MLN TO PLN 23.3 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens After Transforming San Francisco Skyline; 24/05/2018 – The Space Needle Invites Guests to be Among the First to “Float” Over the Seattle Skyline on New Glass Benches called Skyrisers; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Declares Special Company Dividend In Connection With Exchange Transaction; 06/03/2018 – Leidos launches SkyLine-X™ Air Traffic Management system; 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE – SPECIAL DIVIDEND WILL NOT BE PAID IF CONDITIONS TO CLOSING SHARE CONTRIBUTION & EXCHANGE AGREEMENT WITH CHAMPION ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS ARE NOT MET; 02/05/2018 – South Dakota Department of Health & Human Services Assigns Receivership of 19 Skyline Healthcare Facilities to Black Hills Rece; 25/04/2018 – Skyline Al Names Shay Bushinsky, Co-Creator of Deep Junior, as Chief Data Scientist

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 25.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought 42,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 206,240 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.58M, up from 164,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $70.37. About 2.46M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has declined 2.27% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 30/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies to Acquire Assets of Ultra Scientific; 02/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 02/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE LAB INFORMATICS WITH PURCHASE O; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Sees 3Q Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 63c; 24/04/2018 – Agilent Announces Executive Appointments; 22/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE AGILENT-RELATED BUSINESS FROM YOUNG IN SCIENTIFIC CO. LTD; 30/05/2018 – Agilent: Deal Enables Complete Workflow Solutions Across Agilent’s Instrument Platforms; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 – Agilent to Buy Advanced Analytical Technologies for $250M Cash; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT 2Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 64C

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16 million and $658.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 18,473 shares to 8,049 shares, valued at $421,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Checchi Advisers Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 371 shares. Sterling Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 112,150 shares. Rock Springs Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 0.57% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 182,800 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 38,378 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Salem Counselors Incorporated holds 0.02% or 2,589 shares in its portfolio. 1,217 were reported by Huntington State Bank. Moreover, Qs Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Hsbc Public Limited Company owns 443,253 shares. Whittier Co Of Nevada Incorporated owns 165 shares. Amer Incorporated holds 0.04% or 141,145 shares in its portfolio. Fil Ltd holds 0.01% or 116,740 shares. 789,298 were accumulated by State Common Retirement Fund. Cambridge has 0.16% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 33,146 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $685,454 activity. The insider McMullen Michael R. sold 17,491 shares worth $1.31M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SKY shares while 27 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.85 million shares or 1.66% more from 50.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,500 were accumulated by State Teachers Retirement System. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 5,996 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). 31,902 were reported by Jane Street Gru Limited Com. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership accumulated 15,600 shares. Td Asset has invested 0% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). American Interest has 21,300 shares. 1,878 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Voya Management Limited Liability owns 12,235 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.02% or 1.92M shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has 0.01% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 11,332 shares. Invesco Limited reported 152,799 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 805 shares. 12Th Street Asset Mngmt Communications, a Illinois-based fund reported 187,891 shares. Driehaus Capital Ltd Liability has 0.35% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $228.80 million activity. Another trade for 4.31M shares valued at $87.18M was made by CENTERBRIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP on Tuesday, March 5. BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER – LLC sold $96.76M worth of stock.