Agilent Technologies (A) Holding Held by Beaconlight Capital Llc; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Ratan Capital Management LP Upped Holding by $946,500

Ratan Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ratan Capital Management Lp bought 500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 3,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.87M, up from 2,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ratan Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.33 million shares traded or 31.99% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/05/2018 – InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. Announces its Personal Sound Amplifier Products Are Now Offered to Amazon Prime Subscribe; 15/05/2018 – Walmart just abandoned cashierless checkout, and it reveals a huge challenge in its battle with Amazon; 27/03/2018 – Kohl’s CEO says ‘big idea’ behind Amazon partnership is driving traffic; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is launching a new Echo Dot Kids Edition; 25/04/2018 – Amazon collects as much data on us as any of the other platforms. But it solves real problems for users, earning their trust; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘trust’ will push the company ahead of Amazon and Google in cloud; 22/05/2018 – Child Transportation Provider Z M Hires Former Amazon Executive Roie Chizik as CFO; 14/05/2018 – CITY COUNCIL’S “HOSTILE APPROACH AND RHETORIC” FORCES AMAZON TO QUESTION ITS GROWTH IN SEATTLE – STATEMENT; 05/04/2018 – JPM Chief Dimon Further Details Health-care Joint Venture With Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway; 23/04/2018 – Tech fell 0.4 percent, with Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet all closing lower

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 32.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 67,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 275,963 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.61 million, up from 208,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $77.97. About 4.60 million shares traded or 75.37% up from the average. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 03/04/2018 – Agilent Technologies Signs Agreement To Acquire Lasergen, Inc; 27/04/2018 – Agilent Opens Global Solution Development Center in Singapore; 07/05/2018 – AGILENT COMPLETES PURCHASE OF LASERGEN,; 16/04/2018 – AGILENT: REPLACEMENT PROCESS FOR SVP KALTENBACH’S ROLE UNDERWAY; 07/03/2018 – Agilent To Acquire Iowa Company For $250 Million — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ADVANCED ANALYTICAL FOR $250M; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT FILES 2ND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY; 15/05/2018 – Piedmont Investment Adds Agilent, Exits Andeavor: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Agilent: AATI Provides Capillary Electrophoresis-Based Technology for Analysis of Molecules; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ADVANCED ANALYTICAL TECHNOLOGIES INC FOR $250 MLN IN CASH

More notable recent Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With 29% Earnings Growth, Did Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Outperform The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That ITT (NYSE:ITT) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK), The Stock That Tanked 93% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $382.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 246,439 shares to 567,923 shares, valued at $11.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stars Group Inc (Call) by 2.95M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,600 shares, and cut its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (Call) (NYSE:A).

