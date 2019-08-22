Agilent Technologies (A) Holding Has Raised by Cypress Capital Group; Impala Asset Management Increased Holding in Fluor New (FLR) as Shares Declined

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fluor Corp New (FLR) by 108.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 285,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The hedge fund held 548,404 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.18 million, up from 262,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fluor Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $17.74. About 2.28 million shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 08/05/2018 – Nubeva names Say Lim to Advisory Board; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 25/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Dated alert on Fluor’s quarterly share loss withdrawn; 30/05/2018 – FLUOR OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 02/05/2018 – Fluor Declares Dividend of 21c; 24/04/2018 – Kespry Earns Recognition as a John Deere Supplier Innovation Award Winner; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fluor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLR); 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.10 TO $2.50; 30/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS FLUOR ‘A-‘ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 124.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 4,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 8,944 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, up from 3,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $71.92. About 868,641 shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 02/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 30/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies to Acquire Assets of Ultra Scientific; 30/03/2018 – FTC Requests Public Comment on Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s Application to Approve Cross-License Agreement; 02/05/2018 – A: “Price increase isn’t a focus in the near term for us.” Spotify CEO Daniel Ek – ! $A; 02/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies to Enhance Lab Informatics with Acquisition of Genohm; 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Agilent Signs Agreement to Acquire Assets from Young In Scientific Co. Ltd; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Completes Acquisition Of Genohm; 06/03/2018 Agilent Wins Security Innovation Award; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Sees 3Q Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 63c

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 391,996 shares to 2.84M shares, valued at $167.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 122,124 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15M shares, and cut its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (Call) (NYSE:HOG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold FLR shares while 111 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 118.49 million shares or 1.32% more from 116.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peddock Cap Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 175 shares. Cornerstone Advsr, a Washington-based fund reported 1,105 shares. Waters Parkerson Limited Liability holds 137,434 shares. Bogle LP De reported 17,391 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp holds 66,504 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Salem Invest Counselors Inc holds 66,475 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 125,698 shares. Walleye Trading Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 22,007 shares. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.01% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 7,489 shares. Shelton Management stated it has 896 shares. Td Asset Management owns 45,459 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Utah Retirement Sys invested 0.02% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 289,303 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

