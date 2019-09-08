Agilent Technologies (A) Holding Has Boosted by Cambridge Trust Company; Flippin Bruce & Porter Has Lifted Its Holding in Carnival (CCL) by $1.38 Million

Cambridge Trust Company increased its stake in Agilent Technologies (A) by 13.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company bought 4,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 33,146 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66M, up from 29,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Agilent Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $74.28. About 3.04M shares traded or 23.94% up from the average. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ADVANCED ANALYTICAL FOR $250M; 02/05/2018 – Agilent: Financial Terms of Deal Not Disclosed; 22/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY LASERGEN, FOR $105M; 04/04/2018 – Agilent and BioTek Join Forces to Create an Integrated Metabolic Analysis and Imaging Platform; 15/05/2018 – Agilent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Agilent: Deal Is Significant Expansion of Agilent’s Certified Reference Materials, Chemical Standards Business; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Agilent at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Agilent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 27,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 186,957 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.48 million, up from 159,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $45.72. About 3.41 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL FY NET HK$394.7M; 24/04/2018 – Holland America Line Sponsors Guest Chef Night at Seattle’s FareStart Restaurant with President Orlando Ashford and Executive Team Serving Diners; 21/03/2018 – Seabourn’s Fifth Ultra-Luxury Ship, Seabourn Ovation, Successfully Completes Final Sea Trials; 03/04/2018 – Seabourn’s 2018 Alaska/British Columbia Season To Feature World-class Expedition Team Leading “Ventures By Seabourn” Optional Tours; 23/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Carnival Corp. and Global Payments; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.20 TO $4.40; 23/05/2018 – China will someday be the largest cruise market in the world, @CarnivalPLC CEO tells @JimCramer; 07/04/2018 – Carnival Corp. is taking a stand in the civil rights struggle in Bermuda; 10/04/2018 – Holland America Line Introduces the World’s Largest Emerging Art Gallery by ArtLink; 06/05/2018 – New York Post: Water line break floods rooms on hellish Carnival cruise

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. The insider WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought $930,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Oakworth has 0.01% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 1,041 shares. Td Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Covington Cap stated it has 800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Tru Lp reported 443,119 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Rampart Inv Ltd Llc has 0.19% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Moreover, Live Your Vision Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 400 shares. Qci Asset Management Ny invested in 0% or 100 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp invested in 72,065 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Hap Trading Limited invested in 22,015 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Caxton Assocs LP holds 0.15% or 19,876 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested 0.07% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Hartford Financial Mngmt owns 0% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 240 shares. Prudential Finance stated it has 934,338 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 334,162 were accumulated by Chevy Chase Tru.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Leon Cooperman’s Top 5 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Has Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “An Ugly Patch for Ulta Beauty, and Rough Weather Ahead for a Few Industries – Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL)’s Earnings Grew 5.7%, Is It Enough? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

More notable recent Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “4 Canadian Low P/E Stocks Paying 3+% Dividends: All NYSE Listed. – Forbes” on September 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Meet 3 Companies that Are Shaping the Future of Food – Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Agilent launches debt offering – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What We Like About Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 1.1% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 91,864 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 517,623 shares. Harvey Investment Ltd Liability stated it has 1.5% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Azimuth Management Ltd Liability Company owns 64,870 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Old Dominion Capital Management holds 13,228 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Company Limited Partnership invested in 176 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.05M shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). North Star Mgmt Corporation holds 1,724 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Systematic Ltd Partnership has invested 0.18% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Chevy Chase Holding holds 266,698 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Community National Bank Na holds 0% or 76 shares in its portfolio. Everence Mgmt reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Huntington Bankshares reported 1,217 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 167,240 shares.

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 8,998 shares to 504,023 shares, valued at $24.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr (XLP) by 6,891 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,957 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLB).