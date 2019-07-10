Agilent Technologies (A) Holder Stevens Capital Management LP Has Lifted Holding; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Cubic Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position by $1.85 Million

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 80.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 84,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.44% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 190,334 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.30M, up from 105,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $73.32. About 1.16M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has declined 2.27% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 04/04/2018 – Agilent and BioTek Join Forces to Create an Integrated Metabolic Analysis and Imaging Platform; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT FILES CIVIL SUIT VS CHANGZHOU PANNATEK; 06/03/2018 Agilent Wins Security Innovation Award; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Sees 3Q Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 63c; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM -PURSUANT TO DEAL, AGILENT HAS AGREED TO MANUFACTURE, SUPPLY TO CO, ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS REQUIRED FOR PATISIRAN FOR COMMERCIAL SALE; 30/03/2018 – FTC: Agilent Technologies, Inc., In the Matter of; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Rev $1.21B; 03/04/2018 – Agilent to Buy Remaining Piece of Lasergen for $105 Million; 02/05/2018 – A: “Price increase isn’t a focus in the near term for us.” Spotify CEO Daniel Ek – ! $A; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT 2Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 64C

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 15,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,849 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19M, down from 110,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $137.48. About 16.07 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $8.95B-$9.15B; 25/04/2018 – ZDNet: Microsoft’s new open-source tech turns iPads, Surface Pros into big touchscreen; 06/04/2018 – Walmart completes due diligence for buying into India’s Flipkart; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS TIMES, JOURNAL AND POST HAVE VIABLE MODEL FOR GENERATING DIGITAL REVENUE; 03/04/2018 – Electric lmp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett called bitcoin “probably rat poison squared,” Berkshire Chairman Charlie Munger said trading in cryptocurrencies is “just dementia,” and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told CNBC that he would bet against bitcoin if he could; 16/04/2018 – MediaTek Collaborates with Microsoft to Advance Innovation and Security for the Intelligent Edge; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announced a major reorganization Thursday, establishing two main divisions focused on experiences and devices and cloud and AI platforms

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inv House Limited Company owns 4.16% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 326,423 shares. Lourd Capital Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.3% or 25,955 shares. Winfield Assoc has invested 3.73% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Polaris Greystone Fincl Grp Limited Liability holds 258,031 shares or 2.31% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Company stated it has 2.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability reported 2.12M shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia reported 0.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bbva Compass Bankshares holds 1.97% or 266,161 shares. Sonata Cap Group Inc holds 1.96% or 22,313 shares. The New York-based Qs Ltd Co has invested 0.64% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cadinha And Ltd Llc accumulated 106,285 shares. Crestwood Advsrs Group Ltd Liability Company holds 471,887 shares or 3.99% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mirador Prtn LP has 0.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 13,822 shares. First Comml Bank Of Newtown owns 69,087 shares for 2.24% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding reported 2.18 million shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88B and $2.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 117,674 shares to 17,933 shares, valued at $337,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Onemain Hldgs Inc by 10,151 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,985 shares, and cut its stake in Weingarten Rlty Invs (NYSE:WRI).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $2.00 million activity. Shares for $685,454 were sold by Grau Dominique.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,750 were accumulated by Webster Bank N A. Cambridge Tru invested in 33,146 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability has 1,749 shares. 35,502 were reported by Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt Co. Mariner Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 10,557 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 37,600 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.05% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 34,303 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Management Or has 70,460 shares. Old Dominion Mngmt Inc owns 13,228 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 304,880 shares. Fort LP owns 8,140 shares. Axa reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Coastline Tru, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 17,455 shares. Fred Alger holds 0% or 5,811 shares in its portfolio.

