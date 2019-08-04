Agilent Technologies (A) Holder Hoplite Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake by $21.79 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Atlanta Capital Group Has Trimmed Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $516,200

Hoplite Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 50.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp sold 272,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 268,618 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.59 million, down from 540,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $68.08. About 2.80 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 27/04/2018 – Agilent Opens Global Solution Development Center in Singapore; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 22/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE AGILENT-RELATED BUSINESS FROM YOUNG IN SCIENTIFIC CO. LTD; 03/04/2018 – Agilent Technologies Signs Agreement To Acquire Lasergen, Inc; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Sees 3Q Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 63c; 09/04/2018 – Agilent Highlights Lab Efficiency Through Innovative Solutions at Analytica 2018; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q EPS 63c; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, CO REQUIRED TO PROVIDE ROLLING FORECASTS FOR PRODUCT ON QUARTERLY BASIS; 15/05/2018 – Piedmont Investment Adds Agilent, Exits Andeavor: 13F; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – WILL BE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE INITIAL PAYMENT TO COVER RAW MATERIAL PURCHASES AND RESERVE APPROPRIATE RESOURCES UNDER AGREEMENT

Atlanta Capital Group decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group sold 290 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 8,405 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.97 million, down from 8,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.96M shares traded or 28.91% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Moto G6 now available at Amazon Prime-exclusive price; 02/05/2018 – Amazon’s audiobook company is sponsoring a horse named Audible; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Selects AWS as its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 19/03/2018 – Indiewire: Amazon Is Spending as Much as $500 Million on Its `Lord of the Rings’ Series – Report; 25/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says it’s right that big companies are scrutinized; 20/04/2018 – Amazon should not be labeled a monopoly for being an effective retailer: Larry Summers; 14/03/2018 – Denny’s Grows Digital Ordering Network Through Skill for Amazon Alexa; 24/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Amazon.com considers tie-up with home shopping network Evine Live, says Tech Crunch; 04/04/2018 – AWS Announces Amazon S3 One Zone-Infrequent Access (Z-IA); 04/04/2018 – KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP SEEKING LEVEL PLAYING FIELD ON TAXES REGARDING AMAZON

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proffitt And Goodson invested in 0.45% or 997 shares. Ironwood Counsel Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jcic Asset Management invested in 5,267 shares. Griffin Asset Management accumulated 3,815 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Guyasuta Invest holds 911 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Wills Group Incorporated Inc, a Virginia-based fund reported 1,547 shares. Concourse Cap Management has invested 8.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fil Ltd invested in 157,685 shares. Meridian Management Communications invested in 1,835 shares. East Coast Asset Ltd Liability Com accumulated 23,206 shares or 10.25% of the stock. Adage Prns Group Lc accumulated 501,183 shares. Front Barnett Associate Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd has invested 1.8% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Montag A & Assoc Inc holds 1.58% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 9,551 shares. Lone Pine Capital Limited Liability Co owns 651,661 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.70 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02B and $746.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 8,107 shares to 20,872 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd by 24,311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,818 shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB).

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72B and $835.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 35,417 shares to 127,146 shares, valued at $25.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Inc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). First Allied Advisory Services has invested 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Moreover, Birch Hill Invest Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 2,548 shares. Godsey & Gibb Associate stated it has 2.52% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.07% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 461,530 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Lc owns 252 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Com stated it has 270 shares. Moreover, Hl Ltd Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 52,537 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs reported 29,497 shares. Cambiar Investors Lc holds 0.77% or 400,037 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap invested in 0.1% or 4.70 million shares. Moreover, Fmr Ltd has 0.05% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Duncker Streett Co Incorporated accumulated 1,400 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Oppenheimer Incorporated invested in 12,645 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested 0.13% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

