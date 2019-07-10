Agilent Technologies (A) Holder Hoplite Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $21.79 Million as Market Value Declined; As Wex (WEX) Stock Price Rose, Holder Daruma Capital Management Has Decreased Holding

Daruma Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc sold 30,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.00% with the market. The hedge fund held 158,846 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.50M, down from 189,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $213.57. About 126,926 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 12.85% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 10/04/2018 – WEX Inc. and Mike Albert Fleet Solutions Extend Partnership; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – WEX Names Anant Patel as New European Managing Director; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Provide More Details Related to Operating Costs; 21/04/2018 – DJ WEX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEX); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Rev $354.8M; 14/03/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $166 FROM $159; 15/05/2018 – WEX Health Unveils Chatbot as a Winner in Inaugural Innovation Challenge; 04/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $186

Hoplite Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 50.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp sold 272,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.44% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 268,618 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.59M, down from 540,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $73.21. About 396,708 shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has declined 2.27% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Agilent Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (A); 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM -PURSUANT TO DEAL, AGILENT HAS AGREED TO MANUFACTURE, SUPPLY TO CO, ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS REQUIRED FOR PATISIRAN FOR COMMERCIAL SALE; 25/04/2018 – Agilent Thought Leader Award Presented to Drs. Brandon Ruotolo and Kristina Hakansson; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT 2Q NET REV. $1.21B, EST. $1.21B; 04/04/2018 – Agilent and BioTek Join Forces to Create an Integrated Metabolic Analysis and Imaging Platform; 16/04/2018 – AGILENT: REPLACEMENT PROCESS FOR SVP KALTENBACH’S ROLE UNDERWAY; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Completes Acquisition Of Genohm; 16/04/2018 – Agilent: SVP and President of Life Sciences and Analytical Grp to Leave; 01/05/2018 – Agilent Announces Real-Time, Live-Cell ATP Rate Assay Kit; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $879.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 277,364 shares to 836,407 shares, valued at $31.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 23,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Investment Limited Co accumulated 2,638 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co holds 0.14% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 22,659 shares. 23,476 are owned by Credit Agricole S A. Advisors Capital Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.18% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 4.09M shares. 2,436 are owned by Montag And Caldwell Llc. Brinker Cap, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,685 shares. Ftb Advsr reported 157 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.02% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Waddell & Reed Financial has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Moreover, New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.04% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Stephens Investment Management Gru Ltd Company reported 1.29% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Element Management has 16,855 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 9,237 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 35,468 shares.

Analysts await WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 6.12% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.96 per share. WEX’s profit will be $89.96 million for 25.67 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by WEX Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.95% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $2.00 million activity. 8,902 Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) shares with value of $685,454 were sold by Grau Dominique.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd stated it has 0.04% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust owns 0.03% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 228,587 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 1,234 shares. Sei Investments Company stated it has 1.04 million shares. Legal General Grp Plc accumulated 2.22M shares or 0.1% of the stock. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab invested in 6,000 shares. Mai Capital Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Optimum Inv Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 530 shares. Utah Retirement holds 60,203 shares. Endurant Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.4% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) or 12,583 shares. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) owns 0.02% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 588 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). 6,574 are owned by Brinker Capital. First Trust Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 177,745 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Rech stated it has 0.16% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 7.46% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.67 per share. A’s profit will be $227.50M for 25.42 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.41% EPS growth.