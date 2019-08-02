Agilent Technologies (A) Holder Hoplite Capital Management LP Cut Its Stake by $21.79 Million; As Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Chilton Investment Co Trimmed Position by $3.50 Million

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (PZZA) by 55.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc sold 67,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 54,268 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, down from 121,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $43.98. About 800,391 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Promotes VP Joe Smith To CFO Post — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMING ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASES OF 0.3%; 07/03/2018 – Papa John’s Wants to Get Back to Making Pizzas; 27/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Papa John’s, The New York Times; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s Share Drop Adds Pressure Amid Quest to Revamp Image; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s Revenue, North American Same-Store Sales Fall in Latest Quarter — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S REPORTS JOE SMITH AS CFO; 14/05/2018 – Champlain Investment Partners Buys 2.2% Position in Papa John’s

Hoplite Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 50.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp sold 272,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 268,618 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.59 million, down from 540,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $69.21. About 2.44M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 03/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY LASERGEN, FOR $105M; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q EPS 63c; 03/04/2018 – Agilent Technologies Signs Agreement To Acquire Lasergen, Inc; 03/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY LASERGEN,; 07/03/2018 – Agilent: AATI Provides Capillary Electrophoresis-Based Technology for Analysis of Molecules; 02/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 18/04/2018 – Agilent: Complaint Alleges Trade Secrets Were Illegally Obtained by Former Employees; 07/05/2018 – Agilent Completes Acquisition Of Lasergen, Inc; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT 2Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT 2Q NET REV. $1.21B, EST. $1.21B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,095 are held by Tiemann Inv Advsrs Limited Liability. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 344 shares. Moreover, Cleararc Capital has 0.07% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Hudock Cap Limited Liability owns 244 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Partner Fund Mgmt LP holds 0.5% or 281,069 shares in its portfolio. Checchi Cap Advisers Llc accumulated 3,110 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 0.13% or 104,000 shares. Old Dominion Cap Mngmt holds 13,228 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Piedmont Incorporated owns 117,573 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Bsw Wealth Prtn has 0.15% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 4,607 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund reported 0.11% stake. Whittier Communication owns 0% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 842 shares. Advsrs Ok holds 0.03% or 4,070 shares. 118,514 were accumulated by Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd. Shine Inv Advisory invested 0.03% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $685,454 activity. Shares for $685,454 were sold by Grau Dominique on Tuesday, February 12.

More notable recent Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Make Of Watsco, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WSO) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “XPO Posts Lower Second-Quarter Revenue, Scales Back Top-Line For Year – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These Fundamentals Make Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72 billion and $835.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 35,417 shares to 127,146 shares, valued at $25.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 7.46% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.67 per share. A’s profit will be $227.52 million for 24.03 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.41% EPS growth.

Analysts await Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 55.10% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.49 per share. PZZA’s profit will be $6.92 million for 49.98 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Papa John's International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.03% negative EPS growth.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22 billion and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,532 shares to 10,283 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cadence Bancorporation by 198,538 shares in the quarter, for a total of 745,511 shares, and has risen its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). The Massachusetts-based Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Argi Inv Serv Llc has 4,700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 429,667 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Blackrock accumulated 2.55 million shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% stake. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% or 50,882 shares. 50 were reported by Captrust Fincl Advisors. Chilton Inv Co Limited Liability Co holds 54,268 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 4,904 are owned by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 4,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Communication Mn accumulated 0% or 54,517 shares. Kbc Group Nv owns 43,188 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 16,161 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement Sys.