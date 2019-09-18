Agilent Technologies (A) Holder Cantillon Capital Management Has Increased Position by $30.01 Million as Share Value Declined; Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Intel Com (INTC) by $743,822

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (INTC) by 37.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 15,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 26,153 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25M, down from 41,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.05. About 293,235 shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 24/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Intel AI Lab open-sources library for deep learning-driven NLP; 09/03/2018 – Intel, Facing Threat, Considers Deals That Could Include Bid for Broadcom — 4th Update; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board of Directors Elects New Director and Extends Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chairman Until 2019; 23/04/2018 – Flying taxi start-up hires designer behind modern Mini, Fiat 500; 24/05/2018 – FRANCE TO COORDINATE W/ CANADA ON ARTIFICIAL INTEL.: MACRON; 08/05/2018 – Intel Exec Says Companies Need to Better Retain Diverse Talent (Video); 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (Ian

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 11.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 405,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 3.95 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $294.59 million, up from 3.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $75.87. About 19,812 shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 30/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Requests Public Comment on Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s Application to Approve Cross-License Agreement; 21/05/2018 – Agilent at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 30/03/2018 – FTC: Agilent Technologies, Inc., In the Matter of; 30/05/2018 – AGILENT TO ACQUIRE ULTRA SCIENTIFIC ASSETS: TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 22/04/2018 – DJ Agilent Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (A); 12/03/2018 – Agilent Receives 2018 Scientists’ Choice Awards; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ADVANCED ANALYTICAL FOR $250M; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ADVANCED ANALYTICAL TECHNOLOGIES INC FOR $250 MLN IN CASH; 30/05/2018 – Agilent: Financial Terms of Deal Aren’t Being Disclosed; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – FILES CIVIL LAWSUIT AGAINST CHANGZHOU PANNATEK CO., INCLUDING FORMER AGILENT EMPLOYEE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1.

Cantillon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.49 billion and $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) by 29,010 shares to 1.31M shares, valued at $127.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 38,706 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.89M shares, and cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.47B for 10.49 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $225.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 13,358 shares to 131,354 shares, valued at $4.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Foot Locker Inc Com (NYSE:FL) by 30,126 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,497 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Treasury Etf (SST).