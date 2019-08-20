Agilent Technologies (A) Holder Bluespruce Investments LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $28.52 Million; Disney (DIS) Share Value Rose While Puzo Michael J Has Upped Stake by $1.06 Million

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 44.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 9,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 31,201 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, up from 21,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $135.71. About 5.05 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOB CHAPEK NAMED CHAIRMAN OF PARKS, EXPERIENCES AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS SEGMENT; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – Disney To Restructure Into Four Business Segments With Immediate Effect — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 11/05/2018 – DIS:INFINITY WAR TO BE ONE OF BIGGEST OPENING WEEKENDS IN CHINA; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies; 29/05/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor

Bluespruce Investments Lp decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp sold 356,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 1.58M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.80M, down from 1.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $72.02. About 984,481 shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 21/05/2018 – Agilent at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 27/04/2018 – Agilent Opens Global Solution Development Center in Singapore; 30/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ASSETS OF ULTRA SCIENTIFIC; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – LAWSUIT ALLEGES INFRINGEMENT OF TRADE SECRETS, COPYRIGHT OF COMPUTER SOFTWARE; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.70, REV VIEW $4.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – Agilent: SVP and President of Life Sciences and Analytical Grp to Leave; 14/05/2018 – Agilent Sees 3Q Rev $1.19B-$1.21B; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – CO, AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ENTERED MANUFACTURING SERVICES AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR SUPPLY OF PATISIRAN DRUG SUBSTANCE BY AGILENT; 15/05/2018 – Agilent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Fund Mgmt holds 52,867 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Campbell Invest Adviser Limited Liability Corp holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 3,879 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Natixis invested in 0.06% or 123,198 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company accumulated 120,533 shares. 8,140 are held by Fort Limited Partnership. Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc has 86,784 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. M&T Commercial Bank has 32,236 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 1,239 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cannell Peter B Incorporated reported 2,617 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bokf Na owns 60,349 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Nelson Roberts Lc reported 367 shares. Weiss Multi has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). 38 are owned by Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 1,193 shares.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,340 shares to 48,792 shares, valued at $11.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,748 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).