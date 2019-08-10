Agilent Technologies (A) Holder Bluespruce Investments LP Has Cut Stake by $28.52 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Shore Bancshares (SHBI) Share Value Rose While Panagora Asset Management Lowered Holding

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Shore Bancshares Inc (SHBI) by 21.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 24,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 92,043 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, down from 116,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Shore Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.48M market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.61. About 7,498 shares traded. Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) has declined 14.23% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SHBI News: 21/04/2018 DJ West Shore Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSSH)

Bluespruce Investments Lp decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp analyzed 356,484 shares as the company's stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 1.58M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.80 million, down from 1.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $21.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $68.64. About 1.80M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&R Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Moreover, Covington Capital Mngmt has 0% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Hudock Grp Ltd Co accumulated 0.01% or 244 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 4,837 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 2.76 million shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited owns 443,253 shares. James Investment holds 30 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eqis Cap Management holds 7,709 shares. Webster Fincl Bank N A has 0.02% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 1,750 shares. 2,782 were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman And Co. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 91,864 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 517,623 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Com stated it has 12,344 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Advisory Ntwk Lc holds 7,927 shares. Moreover, Coastline Trust has 0.21% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 17,455 shares.

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 7.46% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.67 per share. A’s profit will be $227.52 million for 23.83 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.41% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $685,454 activity.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15 billion and $22.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C by 213,948 shares to 617,568 shares, valued at $36.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) by 156,241 shares in the quarter, for a total of 589,007 shares, and has risen its stake in Extended Stay America Inc (NYSE:STAY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 6 investors sold SHBI shares while 19 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 8.25 million shares or 2.43% less from 8.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 1,269 shares. Wells Fargo Communications Mn accumulated 34,507 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory holds 300 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 4,250 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Inv Llc stated it has 30,702 shares. Sandy Spring Bankshares owns 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Services Gru Inc holds 139,438 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 482,592 were reported by Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs holds 0% or 977 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 2,636 shares in its portfolio. 55,700 were accumulated by Hillsdale Inv Mgmt Incorporated. New Jersey-based Bessemer Grp has invested 0% in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI). 11,546 are owned by Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Corporation. Citigroup Inc reported 0% in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI). Moreover, Gendell Jeffrey L has 0.13% invested in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI).