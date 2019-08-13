Agilent Techn (A) Holder First Manhattan Company Increased Its Holding by $781,600; Greylin Investment Mangement Position in Bp Plc (BP) Cut as Market Valuation Declined

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold 25,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 424,005 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.54M, down from 449,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $37.22. About 7.56M shares traded or 20.75% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 09/04/2018 – BP SAYS GHAZEER DEVELOPMENT TO BRING KHAZZAN PRODUCTION TO AN ESTIMATED 1.5 BCF/D GAS; 07/05/2018 – AKER BP CEO: SEES SOME SIGNS OF COST INFLATION, ESPECIALLY IN SEMI-SUBMERSIBLE DRILLING RIG MARKET; 26/04/2018 – BP PLC BP.L – NEW DEAL TO EXPLORE NEW CASPIAN OPPORTUNITIES, POTENTIAL TO SUPPORT AZERBAIJAN’S LONG-TERM PRODUCTION; 26/04/2018 – BP chooses former Statoil head as chairman; 26/04/2018 – BP Signs Production Sharing Agreement With State Oil Company of Azerbaijan; 26/03/2018 – EIN BP Energy News: Rumors Of Exxon Mobil’s Demise Are Greatly Exaggerated; 06/03/2018 – AFS Partners with BP to Launch BP Global STEM Academies; 12/04/2018 – BP, Petrobras Form Strategic Alliance/; 11/05/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Feds will retry BP agent Lonnie Swartz in October for voluntary manslaughter. Schwartz was found not; 10/04/2018 – BP BATTERY FOR PROJECT SUPPLIED BY TESLA

First Manhattan Company increased its stake in Agilent Techn Inc (A) by 13.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company bought 9,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 80,249 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.45M, up from 70,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Agilent Techn Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $67.77. About 1.51 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ADVANCED ANALYTICAL TECHNOLOGIES,; 04/04/2018 – Agilent and BioTek Join Forces to Create an Integrated Metabolic Analysis and Imaging Platform; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ADVANCED ANALYTICAL FOR $250M; 22/05/2018 – Financial Terms of Agilent-YI Scientific Deal Aren’t Disclosed; 22/05/2018 – Agilent Signs Agreement to Acquire Assets from Young In Scientific Co. Ltd; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – AGREEMENT HAS INITIAL TERM OF 5 YEARS, WHICH IS SUBJECT TO AUTOMATIC RENEWAL TERMS OF 2 YEARS; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – FILES CIVIL LAWSUIT AGAINST CHANGZHOU PANNATEK CO., INCLUDING FORMER AGILENT EMPLOYEE; 16/04/2018 – AGILENT: REPLACEMENT PROCESS FOR SVP KALTENBACH’S ROLE UNDERWAY; 02/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE LAB INFORMATICS WITH PURCHASE O; 07/03/2018 – Agilent: AATI, Based in Ankeny, Iowa, Has 101 Employee

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83M and $445.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 121,607 shares to 556,626 shares, valued at $24.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51B and $17.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 50,218 shares to 431,367 shares, valued at $34.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 837,894 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,000 shares, and cut its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L).

