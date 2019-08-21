Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Comparing side by side

Both Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) are Drugs – Generic companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Agile Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.50
|0.00
|Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|0.81
|21.69
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Agile Therapeutics Inc. and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 has Agile Therapeutics Inc. and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Agile Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-74.7%
|-60.4%
|Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Agile Therapeutics Inc. and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited are owned by institutional investors at 55.3% and 0% respectively. Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 44.13% of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Agile Therapeutics Inc.
|-6.45%
|-21.09%
|-22.15%
|37.83%
|314.29%
|101.42%
|Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
|2.44%
|-0.28%
|-3.4%
|-13.64%
|-14.73%
|4.64%
For the past year Agile Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
Summary
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited beats on 5 of the 7 factors Agile Therapeutics Inc.
