Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Comparing side by side

Both Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) are Drugs – Generic companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agile Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited 19 0.00 N/A 0.81 21.69

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Agile Therapeutics Inc. and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has Agile Therapeutics Inc. and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agile Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -74.7% -60.4% Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Agile Therapeutics Inc. and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited are owned by institutional investors at 55.3% and 0% respectively. Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 44.13% of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agile Therapeutics Inc. -6.45% -21.09% -22.15% 37.83% 314.29% 101.42% Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited 2.44% -0.28% -3.4% -13.64% -14.73% 4.64%

For the past year Agile Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Summary

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited beats on 5 of the 7 factors Agile Therapeutics Inc.