Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) and Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) and Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Drugs – Generic companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agile Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Pacira BioSciences Inc. 41 5.13 N/A 0.18 253.33

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Agile Therapeutics Inc. and Pacira BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Agile Therapeutics Inc. and Pacira BioSciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agile Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -74.7% -60.4% Pacira BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 2.4% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 0.51 and it happens to be 49.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Pacira BioSciences Inc. has a 1.32 beta which is 32.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Agile Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.9 and a Quick Ratio of 8.9. Competitively, Pacira BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.6 and has 7.8 Quick Ratio. Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pacira BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Agile Therapeutics Inc. and Pacira BioSciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agile Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Pacira BioSciences Inc. 2 2 2 2.33

$4 is Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 207.69%. Meanwhile, Pacira BioSciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $45.71, while its potential upside is 3.96%. The results provided earlier shows that Agile Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Pacira BioSciences Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 53.6% of Agile Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Pacira BioSciences Inc. shares. 1% are Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Pacira BioSciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agile Therapeutics Inc. -5.52% -8.67% 23.42% 37% -48.5% 137.89% Pacira BioSciences Inc. -1.38% 20.48% 20.41% -7.92% 31.03% 6%

For the past year Agile Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Pacira BioSciences Inc.

Summary

Pacira BioSciences Inc. beats Agile Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology. The companyÂ’s lead product includes, EXPAREL, a liposome injection of bupivacaine, an amide-type local anesthetic indicated for infiltration into the surgical site to produce postsurgical analgesia. Its development pipeline comprises DepoTranexamic Acid, a long-acting local antifibrinolytic agent, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment or prevention of excessive blood loss during surgery by preventing the breakdown of a clot; and DepoMeloxicam, a long-acting non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of acute postsurgical pain. The company was formerly known as Pacira, Inc. and changed its name to Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2010. Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.