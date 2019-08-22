Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) and Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Comparison side by side

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) and Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) have been rivals in the Drugs – Generic for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agile Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. 9 0.47 N/A 0.02 475.26

Table 1 highlights Agile Therapeutics Inc. and Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Agile Therapeutics Inc. and Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agile Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -74.7% -60.4% Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.2%

Volatility and Risk

Agile Therapeutics Inc. is 46.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.54. Competitively, Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc.’s beta is 0.69 which is 31.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Agile Therapeutics Inc. are 8.9 and 8.9 respectively. Its competitor Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Agile Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Agile Therapeutics Inc. and Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.3% and 75.9%. 0.7% are Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.2% of Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agile Therapeutics Inc. -6.45% -21.09% -22.15% 37.83% 314.29% 101.42% Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. -1.85% -2.69% 0.11% 10.8% 10.8% 10.8%

For the past year Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc.

Summary

Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Agile Therapeutics Inc.

NatureÂ’s Sunshine Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and direct sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia, Central and Eastern Europe; Synergy WorldWide; and China and New Markets. The company offers general health line of assorted health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, essential oils, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision. It also provides immunity, cardiovascular, and digestive products; and personal care products, including oils and lotions, aloe vera gels, herbal shampoos, herbal skin treatment products, toothpastes, and skin cleansers, as well as weight management products. The company offers its products under the NatureÂ’s Sunshine Products and Synergy WorldWide brands through a sales force of independent managers and distributors. NatureÂ’s Sunshine Products, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.