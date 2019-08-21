Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) and its peers on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Drugs – Generic companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.3% of Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.83% of all Drugs – Generic’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Agile Therapeutics Inc. has 0.7% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 7.35% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Agile Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agile Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -74.70% -60.40% Industry Average 8.34% 72.85% 5.16%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Agile Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Agile Therapeutics Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 30.79M 369.43M 157.92

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Agile Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agile Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.56 2.61 2.63

As a group, Drugs – Generic companies have a potential upside of 105.33%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Agile Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agile Therapeutics Inc. -6.45% -21.09% -22.15% 37.83% 314.29% 101.42% Industry Average 5.03% 7.83% 17.34% 45.36% 47.37% 52.23%

For the past year Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Agile Therapeutics Inc. are 8.9 and 8.9. Competitively, Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s peers have 4.81 and 4.38 for Current and Quick Ratio. Agile Therapeutics Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Agile Therapeutics Inc. is 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.54. Competitively, Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.71 which is 71.40% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Agile Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.