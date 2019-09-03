Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) and HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Comparing side by side

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) and HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) have been rivals in the Drugs – Generic for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agile Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 HEXO Corp. 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Agile Therapeutics Inc. and HEXO Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Agile Therapeutics Inc. and HEXO Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agile Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -74.7% -60.4% HEXO Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.3% of Agile Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.15% of HEXO Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 8.04% are HEXO Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agile Therapeutics Inc. -6.45% -21.09% -22.15% 37.83% 314.29% 101.42% HEXO Corp. -0.23% -20.82% -45.59% -19.62% 34.51% 24.2%

For the past year Agile Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than HEXO Corp.

Summary

HEXO Corp. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Agile Therapeutics Inc.