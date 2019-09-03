Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) and HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Comparing side by side

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) and HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) have been rivals in the Drugs – Generic for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Agile Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.50
|0.00
|HEXO Corp.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Agile Therapeutics Inc. and HEXO Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Agile Therapeutics Inc. and HEXO Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Agile Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-74.7%
|-60.4%
|HEXO Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 55.3% of Agile Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.15% of HEXO Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 8.04% are HEXO Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Agile Therapeutics Inc.
|-6.45%
|-21.09%
|-22.15%
|37.83%
|314.29%
|101.42%
|HEXO Corp.
|-0.23%
|-20.82%
|-45.59%
|-19.62%
|34.51%
|24.2%
For the past year Agile Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than HEXO Corp.
Summary
HEXO Corp. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Agile Therapeutics Inc.
