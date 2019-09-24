Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) and Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Comparison side by side

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) and Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) have been rivals in the Drugs – Generic for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agile Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00 Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. 13 1.29 N/A -0.91 0.00

In table 1 we can see Agile Therapeutics Inc. and Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Agile Therapeutics Inc. and Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agile Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -74.7% -60.4% Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -36.4% -6.3%

Risk and Volatility

Agile Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.54 beta, while its volatility is 46.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.’s beta is 0.51 which is 49.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.9 while its Quick Ratio is 8.9. On the competitive side is, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. Agile Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Inc. and Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agile Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.’s potential upside is 112.20% and its consensus price target is $24.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Agile Therapeutics Inc. and Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.3% and 0%. Insiders held 0.7% of Agile Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2.3% are Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agile Therapeutics Inc. -6.45% -21.09% -22.15% 37.83% 314.29% 101.42% Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. 2.33% -16.96% -20.62% -30.96% -40.89% -36.11%

For the past year Agile Therapeutics Inc. has 101.42% stronger performance while Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. has -36.11% weaker performance.

Summary

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Agile Therapeutics Inc.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes abuse-deterrent products that incorporate its DETERx platform technology for the treatment of chronic pain and other diseases. It offers Xtampza, an oral formulation of oxycodone, for the management of pain. The company also develops Onsolis, a transmucosal immediate-release fentanyl film indicated for the management of breakthrough pain in cancer patients 18 years of age and older. The company is also developing COL-195, a hydrocodone for the treatment of chronic pain; COL-172, an oxymorphone for the treatment of chronic pain; COL-196, a morphine formulation to treat pain; and COL-171, a methylphenidate formulation for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. The company was formerly known as Collegium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. in October 2003. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.