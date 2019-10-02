Agf Investments Upped Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) Position by $1.03 Million; Webster Bank Holding in Sherwin (SHW) Increased by $458,000 as Share Price Rose

Agf Investments Inc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) by 42.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc bought 18,708 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 62,894 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.52M, up from 44,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $59.14. About 1.66 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICAN RAND HOLDS GAIN AS MPC LEAVES POLICY RATE UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON APRIL RATES MEETING; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS WITH UPSIDE RISKS TO INFLATION AND LACKLUSTRE GROWTH PROSPECTS A WAIT AND WATCHSTRATEGY WITH RESPECT TO EVOLVING RISKS ALONG WITH STATUS QUO IN INTEREST RATES RECOMMENDE…; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: MPC STILL ASSESSES MONETARY POLICY STANCE AS ACCOMMODATIVE; 01/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum’s (MPC) CEO Gary Heminger on Andeavor Strategic Combination (Transcript); 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S CARNEY SAYS WOULD BE GOOD TO REVIEW BOE MPC’S REMIT EVERY 5-8 YEARS; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 30/04/2018 – PORT ACCESS, COKER PROJECTS POSTION MPC FOR IMO 2020; 16/04/2018 – SPEEDWAY LLC – STORES ARE LOCATED PRIMARILY IN SYRACUSE, ROCHESTER & BUFFALO MARKETS IN NEW YORK AND OPERATE UNDER EXPRESS MART BRAND; 22/05/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SEES UPWARD PRICE PRESSURE FROM LATE BUDGET PASSAGE

Webster Bank increased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 26.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank bought 1,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 4,835 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.22 million, up from 3,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $4.8 during the last trading session, reaching $540.06. About 127,228 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Webster Bank, which manages about $726.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Trust (SPY) by 6,859 shares to 243,699 shares, valued at $71.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co/The by 32,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,934 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equi (VGK).

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12,424 shares to 105,558 shares, valued at $199.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Silvercrest Metals Inc. by 402,657 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.24M shares, and cut its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

