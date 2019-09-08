Agf Investments Upped Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Stake by $24.50 Million; Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Holding in Nike (NKE) Decreased by $1.07 Million as Stock Rose

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 46.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company sold 12,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 14,430 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, down from 27,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $88.69. About 3.25M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 20/03/2018 – Nike Vision Introduces 2018 Golf Sunglass Collection; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s VP of diversity leaves amid efforts to reform workplace culture; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s head of diversity Antoine Andrews leaves during review of corporate culture – Bloomberg; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q REVENUE TO BE UP HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS; 24/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics. Via @DelRey:; 16/03/2018 – Nike Executive Departures Accompany Reports of Demeaning Conduct; 19/04/2018 – Fourth Executive Out At Nike As VP Of Footwear Leaves-Portland Business Journal — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – M&S APPOINTS FORMER NEXT, NIKE, OLD NAVY DIRECTOR STANTON; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX TO SHIFT TO TAILWIND IN FY 2019; 24/05/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Roster change: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB on-field rights

Agf Investments Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (JEC) by 50.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc bought 326,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 970,408 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.97M, up from 643,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $92.32. About 825,075 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Board Is Grateful to Jacobs for His Decades of Service; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: No Assurance That Jacobs Can or Will Make a Proposal; 11/04/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP – CONTRACT EXTENSION IS 2-YR OPTION WITH POTENTIAL VALUE OF $437.5 MLN, BRINGING TOTAL VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $1.46 BLN; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – TRACKING ON PLAN TO ACHIEVE COST SYNERGIES FROM CH2M ACQUISITION; 28/03/2018 – Jacobs Teams with London Transport Museum for Year of Engineering 2018; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs Will Not Be Re-Nominated to Qualcomm Bd; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Group Adjusted Profit Rises in 2Q, Raises FY Guidance; 13/03/2018 – Bulgari, Marc Jacobs Attract Gen Z With Fragrance; 12/04/2018 – Jacobs Said to Be Making Progress in Funding for Qualcomm Bid; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR PAUL JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) by 133,925 shares to 114,026 shares, valued at $4.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global X Msci Norway Etf (NORW) by 70,024 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.36M shares, and cut its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR).

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $210.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,640 shares to 3,462 shares, valued at $856,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.