Agf Investments Upped Its The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Position; Sophiris Bio (SPHS) Sentiment Is 0.44

Sophiris Bio Inc (SPHS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.44 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.56, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 4 hedge funds increased and opened new holdings, while 9 sold and decreased their stakes in Sophiris Bio Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 2.48 million shares, down from 2.56 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Sophiris Bio Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 7 Increased: 2 New Position: 2.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company has market cap of $24.35 million. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia , as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Sophiris Bio, Inc. for 40,000 shares. Hikari Power Ltd owns 200,900 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sabby Management Llc has 0.02% invested in the company for 33,643 shares. The Texas-based B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management has invested 0.01% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 3,338 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 14.60% above currents $134.97 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Imperial Capital maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $14700 target in Tuesday, May 7 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of DIS in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16000 target in Thursday, June 6 report. As per Monday, June 17, the company rating was downgraded by Imperial Capital. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares of DIS in report on Wednesday, April 10 to “Outperform” rating. Bank of America maintained the shares of DIS in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, May 6. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, April 4. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $16000 target in Thursday, June 13 report. Imperial Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $129 target in Monday, March 25 report.