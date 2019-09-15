Agf Investments Trimmed Its Position in Servicenow (NOW) by $1.88 Million; Deprince Race & Zollo Upped Holding in Re Max Hldgs (RMAX) by $5.64 Million as Share Value Declined

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Re Max Hldgs Inc (RMAX) by 24.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 188,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.71% . The institutional investor held 967,610 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.76 million, up from 779,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Re Max Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $828.20M market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $27.25. About 138,647 shares traded. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) has declined 42.76% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RMAX News: 19/03/2018 – Familiar Factors Yield Stronger February Home Sale Results for Chicago-Area, RE/MAX Reports; 23/04/2018 – Today’s Home Buyers Drawn to Clean, Bright and Move-in Ready Homes; Limited Listing Inventory Can Demand Compromise, RE/MAX Bro; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX 1Q REV. $52.6M, EST. $50.5M; 04/05/2018 – 80 Motto Mortgage Franchises Sold Coast To Coast; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX Holdings 1Q EPS 28c; 29/05/2018 – RE/MAX Finds Strong Sellers’ Market Continues In New England But Luxury Slows Across Few States; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC RMAX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $213 MLN TO $216 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Today’s Home Buyers Drawn to Clean, Bright and Move-in Ready Homes; Limited Listing Inventory Can Demand Compromise, RE/MAX Brokers Report; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX Holdings Sees FY Rev $213M-$216M; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX Holdings 1Q Rev $52.6M

Agf Investments Inc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NOW) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc sold 6,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 251,907 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.17M, down from 258,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $4.85 during the last trading session, reaching $251.96. About 1.26 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 15/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $180

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.75M for 349.94 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $22.51 million activity. Liniger Gail A. bought $2.91 million worth of stock. The insider Dow Roger J. bought $293,930.

