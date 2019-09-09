Agf Investments Trimmed International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Position by $638,589; Market Valuation Rose; Hilton Capital Management Lowered Its Position in Sterling Bancorp (STL) as Share Value Rose

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp (STL) by 99.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 651,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 2,240 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42,000, down from 653,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.09B market cap company. The stock increased 3.48% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $19.93. About 2.00 million shares traded or 30.05% up from the average. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 3.32% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 25/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 25 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Port Washington Financial Center – Long Island Region; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – THROUGH UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO BUY ADVANTAGE FUNDING MANAGEMENT; 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 22/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q Net $39M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Sterling Bancorp; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Declares quarterly Dividend of $0.07 Per Share; 18/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 18 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Penn Plaza Financial Center – New York City Region; 06/03/2018 Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc., Including $458 Million Loan Portfolio and Origination Platf

Agf Investments Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc sold 4,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 314,811 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.42 million, down from 319,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in International Business Machines Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $142.6. About 4.00M shares traded or 7.62% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 21/03/2018 – IBM: Morgan Stanley Cheers Display of Watson Success at ‘Think’ Conference — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO ACQUIRER OF HELPSYSTEMS IN CONNECTION WITH LBO; OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/04/2018 – IBM earnings beat: $2.45 per share, vs $2.42 expected EPS; 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Range of End-users to Drive Demand – TMR; 17/04/2018 – Carbon Black Expands Relationship with IBM Security; Predictive Security Cloud (PSC) Part of Newly Launched IBM X-Force Threat; 19/03/2018 – Canada Launches C$400m 5G Project With Five Firms Including IBM; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS ACKNOWLEDGES MARKET CONDITIONS ARE NOT THERE FOR ISSUANCE OF SUBORDINATED BOND WITH “EXPECTED CHARACTERISTICS”; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT, IBM ASSIGNED TO FINJAN BLUE 30 U.S. PATENTS, 11 RELATED INTERNATIONAL PATENTS; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award as part; 26/04/2018 – TSB CALLS IN IBM TO HELP RESOLVE ITS DIGITAL BANKING CRISIS – SKY NEWS

Analysts await Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.54 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.51 per share. STL’s profit will be $110.82M for 9.23 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Sterling Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $740.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 5,317 shares to 101,247 shares, valued at $16.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cl C by 438 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.30 billion for 13.20 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Mining Corp. (NYSE:NEM) by 22,448 shares to 200,748 shares, valued at $7.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 121,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 439,799 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).