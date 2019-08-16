Agf Investments Stake in T (TMUS) Has Lowered as Market Valuation Rose; Schroder Investment Management Group Boosted Its Stake in Curtiss (CW) as Share Value Rose

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Curtiss (CW) by 76.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group bought 46,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.02% . The institutional investor held 107,950 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.24 million, up from 61,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in Curtiss for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $119.94. About 47,823 shares traded. Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) has declined 2.28% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CW News: 21/05/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT – THE ADDITIONAL REPURCHASE ACTIVITY WILL BE CONDUCTED CONCURRENTLY WITH CO’S ONGOING $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM FOR 2018; 30/04/2018 – Ontic Acquires New Product Line from Curtiss-Wright Controls Electronic Systems; 21/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright to Utilize $50 Mllion in Repatriated Foreign Cash to Expand 2018 Share Repurchase Program; 17/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Awarded $85 M Contract to Support U.S. Navy’s Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier Program; 08/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Raises 2018 View To Sales $2.41B-$2.45B; 17/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT CORP – ENGINEERING AND MANUFACTURING WILL COMMENCE IN 2018 AND WILL CONTINUE THROUGH AT LEAST 2022; 02/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright 1Q EPS 98c; 02/05/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT 1Q EPS 98C, EST. 87C; 28/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 4-5

Agf Investments Inc decreased its stake in T (TMUS) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc sold 38,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 1.52M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.94 million, down from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $77.78. About 1.06 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 10/04/2018 – T-Mobile restarts talks to acquire Sprint; 24/05/2018 – T-Mobile Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Jun. 1; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.87 AT&T USERS FOR EVERY 1 LOST; 27/04/2018 – Pocketnow: T-Mobile could pay Sprint $26 billion to merge; 26/04/2018 – BUZZ-Japan’s SoftBank soars after sources say T-Mobile and Sprint make progress in talks; 10/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: T-Mobile in new talks to acquire Sprint: source via @GregRoumeliotis; 30/04/2018 – Crown Castle: T-Mobile and Sprint Represent About 19% and 14% Respectively of Consolidated Site Rental Rev; 01/05/2018 – Pretty in Pink: T-Mobile Chief Is the Colorful Outlier of Wireless; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile

Schroder Investment Management Group, which manages about $42.96 billion and $61.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hexcel Corporation Common Stock Npv (NYSE:HXL) by 230,043 shares to 1.67M shares, valued at $115.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Company Common Stock Usd1 (NYSE:BDX) by 7,574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,788 shares, and cut its stake in Bed Bath And Beyond Common Stock Usd0.01 (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC) by 626,219 shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $68.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Planet Fitness Inc. by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,507 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

