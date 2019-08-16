Agf Investments Stake in Csx Corp. (CSX) Trimmed by $3.22 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Synovus Financial (SNV) Market Value Rose, Jcsd Capital Has Lifted by $4.90 Million Its Holding

Jcsd Capital Llc increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) by 2824.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc bought 144,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 149,150 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, up from 5,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.57B market cap company. The stock increased 4.26% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $35.5. About 873,385 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME GROWTH OF 11 PCT TO 13 PCT- SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c; 13/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Non-Interest Income $67M; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Total Avg Loans for 1Q $24.85B; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 20/04/2018 – DJ Synovus Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNV)

Agf Investments Inc decreased its stake in Csx Corp. (CSX) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc sold 43,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 1.25M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.24M, down from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $65.13. About 2.52 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 09/03/2018 – CSX Corporation President & CEO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 18/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 23/04/2018 – CSX CORP – BRIAN BARR, VICE PRESIDENT OF MECHANICAL, WILL MOVE INTO NEW ROLE OF SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF ENGINEERING AND MECHANICAL; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SEES SETTING OPERATING RECORDS AT END OF 2Q AND INTO 3Q; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 65C; 18/04/2018 – CSX Is Back on Track — Heard on the Street; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Will Lead the Company’s Intensified Focus on Safety; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 former employees sue CSX; 23/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEEING VOLUME RETURN THAT LEFT BECAUSE OF SERVICE ISSUES

Jcsd Capital Llc, which manages about $135.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 55,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $3.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bay Banks Of Virginia Inc. (BAYK) by 461,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 234,820 shares, and cut its stake in Sb Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG).

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $806.15M for 16.12 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,144 shares to 130,151 shares, valued at $24.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 11,894 shares in the quarter, for a total of 216,688 shares, and has risen its stake in Ctrip.Com International Ltd. Adr (NASDAQ:CTRP).

