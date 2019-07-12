Agf Investments Stake in Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) Has Lifted by $3.07 Million as Shares Rose; Apple (AAPL) Holding Has Raised by Kynikos Associates Lp

Agf Investments Inc increased its stake in Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc bought 34,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 470,949 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.16M, up from 436,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Canadian National Railway Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $93.7. About 324,954 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 16.52% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 67.8 PER CENT, AN INCREASE OF 6.0 POINTS; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: CN Will Immediately Improve Movement of Western Canadian Grain; 15/03/2018 – Canadian National Railway Struggles to Make On-Time Deliveries; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q REV. C$3.19B, EST. C$3.15B; 22/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – DETAILS OF AGREEMENT ARE BEING WITHHELD PENDING RATIFICATION BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT 60 DAYS; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – INVESTING OVER $250 MLN THIS YEAR TO BUILD NEW TRACK AND YARD CAPACITY IN WESTERN CANADA; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Rev C$3.19B; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Net C$741M; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO QTRLY REVENUE TON-MILES (RTMS) DECLINED BY FOUR PCT

Kynikos Associates Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 68.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kynikos Associates Lp bought 6,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,177 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 10,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kynikos Associates Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $203.18. About 12.89M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – Apple Says It Will Replace Some MacBook Pro Laptop Batteries; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Winslow Large Growth Adds GoDaddy, Exits Apple; 01/05/2018 – Apple Also Expects to Continue to Net-Share-Settle Vesting Restricted Stk Units; 02/04/2018 – Chipmakers Fall Most in Two Years as Apple Ditches Intel Chips; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 16/04/2018 – Variety: Apple Music’s Hip-Hop Programming Head Carl Chery Exiting for Spotify; 12/03/2018 – Apple to Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture; 21/05/2018 – Buffett Bailed Out By Apple as Coke and Wells Lose: Markets Live; 09/04/2018 – APPLE – SPECIAL EDITION (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE TO BE AVAILABLE TO ORDER ONLINE IN SELECT COUNTRIES BEGINNING APRIL 10 & IN STORES BEGINNING APRIL 13; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC – NEW COLLABORATION WITH CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOLS AND NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY TO OFFER FREE PROFESSIONAL LEARNING TO TEACHERS ACROSS CHICAGO

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Ftse Japan Etf by 254,607 shares to 4.97 million shares, valued at $120.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. by 40,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp. (NYSE:NOC).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fin stated it has 2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 2.10 million are owned by Fifth Third Savings Bank. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc invested 5.9% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Harvey Inv Commerce Limited Liability stated it has 3,441 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Town And Country National Bank & Trust And Dba First Bankers owns 22,700 shares or 2.05% of their US portfolio. Braun Stacey Assocs stated it has 3.2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Washington-based Madrona Financial Services Ltd has invested 1.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Eqis Capital holds 0.69% or 45,173 shares. Argent Trust has 147,709 shares. Greatmark Partners holds 5.21% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 86,922 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Communications Limited owns 3.8% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 17,000 shares. Jackson Wealth Ltd Liability Company reported 39,108 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 3.39% or 1.43 million shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles has invested 6.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). South State accumulated 114,974 shares.