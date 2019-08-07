Agf Investments Position in Primerica (PRI) Decreased by $2.25 Million as Stock Value Declined; Valinor Management Has Raised Stake in Netflix (NFLX) by $17.69 Million

Agf Investments Inc decreased its stake in Primerica Inc. (PRI) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc sold 18,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.99% . The institutional investor held 610,954 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.63 million, down from 629,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Primerica Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $110.4. About 32,963 shares traded. Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has risen 7.43% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PRI News: 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q EPS $1.46; 22/04/2018 – DJ Primerica Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRI); 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA INC QTRLY SHR $1.46; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Net $65.7M; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q OPER EPS $1.46, EST. $1.49; 19/03/2018 Primerica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Adj EPS $1.47; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Rev $459.9M; 25/05/2018 – Officer/Dir Addison Jr Gifts 407 Of Primerica Inc; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q REV. $459.9M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.)

Valinor Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 16.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc bought 49,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 356,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.04 million, up from 306,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $10.19 during the last trading session, reaching $299.91. About 4.57M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 12/03/2018 – Norwegian political storm evokes Trump and Breivik; 10/04/2018 – Danger, Will Robinson! ‘Lost in Space’ finds new life on Netflix; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 17/05/2018 – Vivendi under pressure to float music ‘jewel’ to offset Italian problems; 27/04/2018 – Long seen as one of the last frontiers of consumer cloud services, companies have been attempting to go the way of Netflix and Spotify by bringing video games to the cloud; 23/04/2018 – Netflix to raise $1.5 billion in debt; 13/03/2018 – Royal pay gap? ‘The Crown”s Queen Elizabeth paid less than her prince; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Expands Growth In International Markets; 16/04/2018 – CMO Today: Martin Sorrell Resigns; Starbucks Apologizes For Customers’ Arrest; Comcast and Netflix Tie-Up

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Adr (NYSE:BABA) by 25,000 shares to 636,333 shares, valued at $116.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Units by 101,357 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,821 shares, and has risen its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold PRI shares while 87 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 37.55 million shares or 7.25% less from 40.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn accumulated 0.04% or 3,030 shares. 14,579 were reported by Federated Investors Pa. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 2,710 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 4,854 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 626,120 shares. Academy Capital Mngmt Inc Tx stated it has 1.9% of its portfolio in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Panagora Asset reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Arizona State Retirement holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) for 30,577 shares. Da Davidson And stated it has 0% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Quantum Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co Nj reported 243,594 shares. Dimensional Fund LP holds 929,633 shares. Strs Ohio reported 15,900 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Company reported 0% stake. 696,366 are held by Price T Rowe Assocs Md. Texas Permanent School Fund has 28,913 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett And Limited Liability invested in 277 shares or 0% of the stock. Savings Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd has invested 0.15% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Patten Patten Tn holds 0.08% or 1,932 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Miura Glob Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 4.58% or 75,000 shares. Freestone Holdg Limited Liability, Washington-based fund reported 1,722 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt reported 2.77% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 88,000 are owned by Cadian Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership. 25,468 are owned by Essex Inv Communications Ltd. Sei Investments holds 220,119 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt reported 112,744 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 237,765 were reported by Contour Asset Lc. Cordasco Fincl holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 200 shares. Calamos Wealth Ltd holds 0.16% or 3,117 shares. Mckinley Mngmt Limited Co Delaware owns 0.18% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 7,138 shares.

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82B and $1.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 49,104 shares to 192,496 shares, valued at $82.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 129,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,106 shares, and cut its stake in Godaddy Inc.