Agf Investments Lowered Granite Construction (GVA) Stake by $2.42 Million; Shares Declined; As Chefs Warehouse Ho (CHEF) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Trimmed Stake

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Chefs Warehouse Ho (CHEF) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 95,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.83% . The institutional investor held 3.73 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $130.97M, down from 3.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Chefs Warehouse Ho for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $40.02. About 112,514 shares traded. The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) has risen 34.82% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CHEF News: 09/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse Sees FY18 EPS 68c-EPS 77c; 20/04/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE SAYS DEBENEDETTI RESIGNED FROM BOARD; 09/05/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE INC CHEF.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.74, REV VIEW $1.42 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse Sees FY18 Sales $1.40B-$1.44B; 09/05/2018 – CHEFS” WAREHOUSE SEES FY ADJ PROFORMA EPS 69C TO 78C, EST. 74C; 20/04/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse Says Vacant Board Seat Won’t Be Refilled; Board to Be fixed at 10 Directors; 09/05/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE INC CHEF.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.4 BLN TO $1.44 BLN; 11/05/2018 – Elk Creek Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in Chefs’ Warehouse; 20/04/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse Says John DeBenedetti Has Resigned From Its Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – CHEFS” WAREHOUSE 1Q ADJ PROFORMA EPS 3C, EST. 1C

Agf Investments Inc decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) by 50.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc sold 50,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41 million, down from 100,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 71,443 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 M Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Krzeminski Will Continue in Her Role as CFO Until Her Successor Is Appointed; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Granite One of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers for the Third Year in a Row; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 Million Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP-INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST ANY PROPOSALS PRESENTED TO LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO STOCKHOLDERS FOR APPROVAL AT UPCOMING SPECIAL MEETING; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE BUYS LIQUIFORCE; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHR 13C, EST. LOSS 35C; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO GRANITE’S 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP REPORTS 7.8 PCT STAKE IN LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO AS OF MARCH 13; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction Sees 2018 Low-Double Digit Consolidated Rev Growth

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eastman Chemical Co. (NYSE:EMN) by 17,016 shares to 46,700 shares, valued at $3.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 7,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Docusign Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold GVA shares while 53 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 44.09 million shares or 0.19% less from 44.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.21% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) or 66,645 shares. California Public Employees Retirement reported 74,913 shares stake. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 3,299 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Next Century Growth Investors invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 10,000 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 3,824 shares or 0% of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorporation, a Ohio-based fund reported 725 shares. Brinker owns 15,942 shares. Rowland And Counsel Adv invested 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Signaturefd Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 26,654 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 0.04% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 13,845 shares. Mngmt Associates New York invested in 0.86% or 11,000 shares.

More notable recent Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Granite Construction Incorporated – PRNewswire” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NGHC, IFF & GVA – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC – Class Actions – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Zhang Investor Law Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Granite Construction Incorporated- GVA – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “INVESTOR CLASS ACTION DEADLINES: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors in CARB, NKTR, and GVA of Filing Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CTST, NFLX and GVA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – Stockhouse” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $417,043 activity. The insider KELSEY DAVID H bought 5,000 shares worth $151,050. Roberts James Hildebrand also bought $55,800 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) shares. Shares for $43,179 were bought by Jigisha Desai. $11,744 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) shares were bought by Galloway Patricia D.

Analysts await Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, down 4.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.42 per share. GVA’s profit will be $63.22 million for 5.93 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Granite Construction Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -173.77% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $29,874 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CHEF shares while 41 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 27.65 million shares or 13.58% more from 24.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership reported 1.49M shares. Charles Schwab Investment Incorporated holds 138,014 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability reported 30,450 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth has invested 0% in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). Rice Hall James Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). Moreover, Pacific Invest Mgmt has 0.29% invested in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). State Street Corp accumulated 655,518 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0.01% or 823,749 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 15,645 shares. Parkside Financial Bank holds 0% or 21 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Fincl Inc holds 36,818 shares. Lord Abbett And Limited Co reported 428,125 shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 33,012 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa reported 171,378 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chefs’ Warehouse -3.5% despite positive margins – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “The Chefs’ Warehouse Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: NASDAQ Down 1.5%; Perrigo Shares Spike Higher – Nasdaq” on August 10, 2017. More interesting news about The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) were released by: Courier-Journal.com and their article: “Louisville metals recycling company in danger of being delisted from Nasdaq stock exchange – Courier Journal” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why Estee Lauder (EL) is a Hot Investment Pick – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 09, 2018.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04 billion and $18.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ark Etf Trust Ark by 88,767 shares to 125,247 shares, valued at $6.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 40,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,284 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).