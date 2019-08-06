Agf Investments Lowered Goldcorp (GG) Position by $741,774; Nikko Asset Management Americas Increased Illumina (ILMN) Stake by $37.64 Million

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 49965.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 121,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 121,660 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.80M, up from 243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $8.32 during the last trading session, reaching $289.06. About 1.12M shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 19/03/2018 – Luna DNA Expands Leadership and Advisory Board, Adding New Pedigree From Illumina; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – EXPANDS ILLUMINA’S ONCOLOGY OFFERINGS FOR NEXTSEQ 550DX; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY NOW PROJECTS GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ILLUMINA STOCKHOLDERS OF $4.45 TO $4.55; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & ILLUMINA IN IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 10/04/2018 – Loxo and Illumina in partnership over diagnostic for cancer drug; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY – COMPANIES ALSO PLANNING TO BROADEN CLINICAL UTILITY OF FULL PANEL BY OBTAINING REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR OTHER ASSAY CONTENT

Agf Investments Inc decreased its stake in Goldcorp Inc. (GG) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc sold 67,434 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 2.72M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.15 million, down from 2.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Goldcorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $11.19 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GG News: 15/05/2018 – Goldcorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander SA Buys New 1.5% Position in Goldcorp; 21/05/2018 – Goldcorp Says Peru and Nevada Would Make Its Portfolio Perfect; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – BORDEN PROJECT ON TRACK FOR COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION BY H2 2019; 26/04/2018 – SPHINX RESOURCES – IN CONNECTION WITH DEAL, GOLDCORP WILL ACQUIRE 14% INTEREST IN QPM UNDER SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT BETWEEN CANADA STRATEGIC & GOLDCORP; 30/04/2018 – Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in and Goldcorp Sign Collaboration Agreement; 18/05/2018 – Goldcorp’s Telfer Sees Gold Prices Going ‘Significantly Higher’ (Video); 06/03/2018 GOLDCORP DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.02 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2018 EXPLORATION UPDATE; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP 1Q EPS 8C, EST. 10C

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3 Month T by 506,090 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $110.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Astrazeneca Plc Adr (NYSE:AZN) by 50,872 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,872 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD).

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82B and $3.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total Sa (NYSE:TOT) by 29,057 shares to 318,398 shares, valued at $17.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,897 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

