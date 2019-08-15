Agf Investments Lifted Its Eaton Corp. Plc (ETN) Position by $322,400 as Stock Value Rose; Thornburg Investment Management Has Trimmed Credit Suisse Group (CS) Stake by $12.31 Million

Agf Investments Inc increased its stake in Eaton Corp. Plc (ETN) by 31.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc bought 4,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 16,692 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 12,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp. Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $75.68. About 1.79 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Credit Suisse Group (CS) by 99.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 1.23M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.42% . The institutional investor held 469 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5,000, down from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Credit Suisse Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11. About 3.03 million shares traded or 23.99% up from the average. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has declined 23.80% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CS News: 09/05/2018 – Carpenter Tech Presenting at Credit Suisse Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: ETEnergyworld | Egyptian Electricity Holding to raise $700 mln loan with HSBC and Credit Suisse; 13/04/2018 – APACHE CORP APA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 17/04/2018 – Comvita Target Prioce Cut 8.7% to NZ$7.15/Share by Credit Suisse; 22/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Lito Camacho, Vice Chairman, Asia Pacific, Credit Suisse; 06/04/2018 – Bloomberg Crypto: A Credit Suisse banker known for preaching crypto is leaving; 25/04/2018 – Credit Suisse pledges `year of acceleration’ as profits leap 57%; 27/03/2018 – EQS-News: Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited: Post Stabilisation Notice – Sensirion Holding AG; 20/03/2018 – The current White House officials are different from previous U.S. administrations “because they care about the trade balance,” said Credit Suisse Chief Economist James Sweeney; 15/03/2018 – Snap Inc. to Participate in the Credit Suisse Asian Investment Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ssi Invest Mgmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Korea Inv invested in 0.1% or 274,800 shares. Moreover, Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Corp has 0.21% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 292,058 shares. Dillon Associates Inc holds 0.11% or 4,366 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 3,457 shares. Regent Investment Management Llc stated it has 3,892 shares. Wellington Grp Llp holds 17.40M shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. 500,698 are owned by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Baxter Bros Incorporated, a Connecticut-based fund reported 27,810 shares. Invesco owns 4.54M shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Moreover, First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0.12% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 765,248 shares. 22,100 were reported by Cna Fincl Corp. 30,640 are held by Legacy Capital Prtn. Twin Capital Mngmt Inc holds 118,660 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp has 0.16% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 19,120 shares.

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (NYSE:AEM) by 10,973 shares to 258,931 shares, valued at $11.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Portfolio Long Term Treasury Etf (TLO) by 10,302 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,510 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Italy Etf.

