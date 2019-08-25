Agf Investments Lifted By $11.26 Million Its Rogers Communications (RCI) Holding; Essex Investment Management Co Cut By $1.35 Million Its Eog Res Com (EOG) Stake

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased Eog Res Inc Com (EOG) stake by 32.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 14,181 shares as Eog Res Inc Com (EOG)’s stock declined 6.57%. The Essex Investment Management Co Llc holds 28,959 shares with $2.76 million value, down from 43,140 last quarter. Eog Res Inc Com now has $41.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.98% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 4.35M shares traded or 18.93% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL

Agf Investments Inc increased Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) stake by 108.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Agf Investments Inc acquired 212,508 shares as Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI)’s stock rose 2.57%. The Agf Investments Inc holds 408,837 shares with $21.99M value, up from 196,329 last quarter. Rogers Communications Inc. now has $25.47B valuation. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $49.7. About 243,385 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 02/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES CHF125M OF 5 YRS BONDS; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Adj EPS C$0.90; 07/05/2018 – RCI to Launch New Version of the RCI® App: The Most Comprehensive Vacation Exchange App Available; 30/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partnership with RCI Bank: Global Platform Approach to Offer Tailor-made Customer-centric Services; 08/03/2018 Rogers Communications Inc. Files Annual Financial Statements and Report to Shareholders; 30/04/2018 – RCI Continues Support of Children Around the World as Title Sponsor of the Christel House Open; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications’ quarterly profit rises 37 pct; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER POSTPAID MONTHLY CHURN 1.08 PCT VS 1.10 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS FILES SHELF FOR MAX. $4B DEBT SECURITIES; 27/03/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : Fourth supplement to the EMTN base prospectus 2017

Agf Investments Inc decreased Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) stake by 389,151 shares to 1.33M valued at $70.66 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) stake by 83,174 shares and now owns 3.64M shares. The Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort LP invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp holds 1.17% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 6.41M shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt holds 4,550 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Sei Com reported 464,495 shares. 156 were reported by First Hawaiian Bancorp. Glenmede Communications Na reported 8,044 shares. Rockland stated it has 22,964 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Franklin Res Incorporated reported 0.1% stake. Jane Street Grp Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Millennium Limited Liability Co accumulated 17,448 shares or 0% of the stock. 29,919 were accumulated by Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Mawer Management Ltd accumulated 4.17 million shares or 1.6% of the stock. Gradient Investments Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Art Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.09% stake. Natixis Advsrs LP stated it has 105,707 shares.

More notable recent Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Rogers Disappointed by CRTC Decision on Final Broadband Wholesale Rates – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Things to Watch on the TSX Index on Tuesday – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wyndham Destinations’ RCI buys Alliance Reservations Network – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Dividend Investors: Breaking Down Canadian Telecom Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Going Over is Over: Fido says goodbye to data overages with Data Overage Protection – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Broderick Brian C owns 32,320 shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio. Fenimore Asset Inc holds 2.77% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 800,368 shares. Syntal Cap Prtn Ltd Llc owns 6,388 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.19% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Pension Service holds 575,090 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. 19,973 were reported by Panagora Asset Mngmt. Massachusetts-based Northeast Investment Management has invested 0.5% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Guggenheim Ltd Liability Company owns 89,501 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings owns 0.22% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 2.45M shares. 42 are owned by Hanson Mcclain. Moreover, Cap Fund Mgmt has 0% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Bryn Mawr Tru Company stated it has 127,130 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Cannell Peter B & Com reported 3,110 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Natixis Advsrs Lp invested in 101,707 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 170,313 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. EOG Resources has $138 highest and $100 lowest target. $113.75’s average target is 58.54% above currents $71.75 stock price. EOG Resources had 24 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Robert W. Baird. Morgan Stanley maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) rating on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $101 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, August 22 by Oppenheimer. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, March 11 to “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Susquehanna given on Wednesday, February 27. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 11. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, March 1.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased Energy Recovery Inc Com (NASDAQ:ERII) stake by 116,000 shares to 227,786 valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Asgn Inc Com stake by 69,071 shares and now owns 70,873 shares. Barrick Gold Corp Com (NYSE:ABX) was raised too.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Excited About EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG) 17% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EOG Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EOG Resources: Earnings Review – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “This Oil Stock Continues to Make Its Case That It’s One of the Best in the Business – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 03, 2019.