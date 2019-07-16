Agf Investments Increases Stake in Netease Adr (NTES); Glu Mobile Com (GLUU) Holder Timpani Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $398,700

Timpani Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Glu Mobile Inc Com (GLUU) by 25.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc bought 39,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 195,264 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, up from 155,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Glu Mobile Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.37% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $7.65. About 3.49M shares traded or 34.42% up from the average. Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has risen 60.69% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GLUU News: 15/05/2018 – Nokomis Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Glu Mobile; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE 1Q REV. $81.4M, EST. $72.9M; 07/05/2018 – Glu Mobile Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Glu Mobile Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLUU); 28/03/2018 – Glu Launches MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2018; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE 1Q LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. EPS 2C; 30/04/2018 – Glu to Participate in Upcoming Conferences; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE SEES 2Q BOOKINGS $90M TO $92M; 23/03/2018 – Glu Mobile Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Agf Investments Inc increased its stake in Netease Inc. Adr (NTES) by 35.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc bought 2,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,808 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, up from 7,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Netease Inc. Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $256.24. About 406,321 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 2.79% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.22% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 15/05/2018 – Chinese cross-border e-commerce operator NetEase Kaola facilitates sales of made in Japan products in China; 08/03/2018 – MMORPG Crusaders of Light Launches on Steam with New Server and Major Content Update; 27/03/2018 – China’s internet tiger NetEase aims to make retail as big as games; 26/03/2018 – China’s NetEase aims to make online retail as large as games; 17/05/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Lower; NetEase Trades Actively; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 11/05/2018 – HSBC Adds Santander Brasil, Exits Sensata, Cuts Netease: 13F; 04/05/2018 – NetEase’s CEO Sees a Third of His Fortune Vanish in Six Months; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Adj EPS $1.61; 25/04/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O : CLSA RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 22,615 shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $126.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17,278 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 412,281 shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc..

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98 million and $209.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petiq Inc by 33,032 shares to 22,851 shares, valued at $718,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allied Motion Tech (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 17,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,117 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicell Inc Com (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $56.26 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold GLUU shares while 50 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 77.23 million shares or 9.83% more from 70.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caxton Assoc Ltd Partnership reported 36,703 shares. D E Shaw Inc has invested 0.01% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd invested in 0% or 10,912 shares. 215,455 are owned by Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership. Financial Bank Of America Corp De invested in 0% or 161,828 shares. 36,557 are owned by Campbell Company Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company. Invesco holds 1.51 million shares. Mackenzie Corporation owns 40,800 shares. Ellington Management Group Lc invested in 0.02% or 11,700 shares. Scholtz & stated it has 0.08% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability has 900 shares. Hood River Limited Liability Com holds 1.28 million shares. New York-based Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Brookstone stated it has 0.01% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Qs Invsts Lc accumulated 448,298 shares.