Agf Investments Increased By $1.50 Million Its The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Holding; DXI ENERGY COMMON SHARES (DXIEF) Shorts Down By 63.76%

Agf Investments Inc increased The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) stake by 5.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Agf Investments Inc acquired 13,480 shares as The Walt Disney Co. (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Agf Investments Inc holds 249,078 shares with $27.66 million value, up from 235,598 last quarter. The Walt Disney Co. now has $240.08B valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $135.5. About 5.10 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney in the Sky arm-wrestle; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REACTION TO ESPN+ HAS BEEN POSITIVE – CNBC; 19/03/2018 – Variety: Andy Bird Out as Head of Walt Disney International; 23/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive ICSC news: Unicorp’s Disney-area O-Town doubles in size – yet again; 14/03/2018 – Disney Says Reorganization Is Effective Immediately; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 6, 21CF RECEIVED UNSOLICITED INDICATION OF INTEREST FROM THIRD-PARTY INDUSTRY PARTICIPANT (PARTY B) WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN ASSETS; 09/03/2018 – Fifty-two percent of shareholders voted against Disney’s compensation plan for Iger and other executives, the company said at its annual shareholder meeting in Houston; 21/03/2018 – Disney Music Group Set To Release First 6 Remastered Star Wars Original Motion Picture Soundtracks On May 4; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2

DXI ENERGY INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) had a decrease of 63.76% in short interest. DXIEF’s SI was 15,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 63.76% from 43,600 shares previously. With 30,000 avg volume, 1 days are for DXI ENERGY INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:DXIEF)’s short sellers to cover DXIEF’s short positions. The stock increased 19.35% or $0.006 during the last trading session, reaching $0.037. About 1,000 shares traded. DXI Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) has 0.00% since September 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

DXI Energy Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops energy projects with a focus on gas and oil exploration in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $7.44 million. It holds interests in approximately 40,128 net acres of gas and oil leases in the Peace River Arch of northeastern British Columbia and northwestern Alberta, Canada; and the Piceance, Paradox, and Uinta Basins in the United States Rocky Mountains. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Dejour Energy Inc. and changed its name to DXI Energy Inc. in October 2015.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com holds 218,679 shares. Hemenway Trust Limited Liability Corp has 107,954 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 276,004 shares. 10,400 were reported by Bsw Wealth Prtnrs. Everence Capital Management Incorporated holds 43,782 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Savant Capital Ltd Liability reported 19,650 shares. Bangor Bancshares invested in 15,342 shares. North Carolina-based Investment Counsel Inc has invested 1.36% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Stonebridge Cap Advsr Ltd invested in 1.56% or 75,659 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0.57% or 670,704 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership owns 14,004 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.67 million shares. First Mercantile Tru, a Tennessee-based fund reported 2,194 shares. Renaissance Gru Ltd Liability Corp reported 250,889 shares. Mitchell Mgmt Company accumulated 13,232 shares.

Agf Investments Inc decreased Primerica Inc. (NYSE:PRI) stake by 18,450 shares to 610,954 valued at $74.63 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (NYSE:HII) stake by 5,072 shares and now owns 130,723 shares. Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 14.15% above currents $135.5 stock price. Walt Disney had 24 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Monday, June 17 by Imperial Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 6 by UBS. Imperial Capital maintained the shares of DIS in report on Tuesday, August 20 with “In-Line” rating. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 23 by Bank of America. Goldman Sachs maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Thursday, April 4. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $142 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 6 by Citigroup. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Citigroup. Imperial Capital maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $14700 target in Tuesday, May 7 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Citigroup. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”.