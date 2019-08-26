Agf Investments Holds Position in Granite Construction (GVA); Hourglass Capital Increases Stake in Qualcomm (QCOM)

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 4.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 5,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 127,875 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29 million, up from 122,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.71% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $73.52. About 16.48M shares traded or 37.72% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Qualcomm to unveil new chipset to power VR, AR headsets – Bloomberg; 19/03/2018 – Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf Faces Fights on Many Fronts; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Shareholder Meeting Had Been Scheduled for Tuesday; 08/03/2018 – QUALCOMM BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 9%; 29/05/2018 – Fudzilla: Qualcomm meeting with China’s antitrust regulators; 12/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: President Trump blocks Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm; 09/03/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS QUALCOMM/BROADCOM IS A UNIQUE SITUATION: CNBC; 06/03/2018 – MOFCOM APPROVAL OF NXPI/QUALCOMM UNLIKELY THIS WEEK: DEALREP; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS CASH OFFERS FOR FOUR SERIES OF NOTES OPEN TO R; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Is Meeting Now and Discussing Jacobs’ Fate

Agf Investments Inc increased its stake in Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) by 99.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The institutional investor held 100,404 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33 million, up from 50,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $27.37. About 618,809 shares traded or 18.82% up from the average. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Laurel Krzeminski to Retire as CFO in 2nd Half of 2018; 13/03/2018 FTC: 20180853: Granite Construction Incorporated; Layne Christensen Company; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Krzeminski Will Continue in Her Role as CFO Until Her Successor Is Appointed; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Rev $563.4M; 22/03/2018 – Granite Construction Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE BUYS LIQUIFORCE; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED MERGER DEAL TO ACQUIRE LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO BY GRANITE CONSTRUCTION – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 Million Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS BELIEVES PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH GRANITE CONSTRUCTION UNDERVALUES LAYNE CHRISTENSEN

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92 million and $343.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 10,903 shares to 170,097 shares, valued at $7.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 18,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,476 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $278,359 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Jigisha Desai, worth $28,330 on Monday, August 12. 5,000 shares were bought by KELSEY DAVID H, worth $151,050.

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) by 123,458 shares to 1.39M shares, valued at $105.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Ltd. by 9,179 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.55M shares, and cut its stake in Primerica Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

