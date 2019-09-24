Agf Investments Holding in Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Raised by $18.77 Million; As Lowes Cos (LOW) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Convergence Investment Partners Has Decreased Its Stake

Agf Investments Inc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) by 44.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc bought 210,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 689,047 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.88M, up from 478,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $99.87. About 1.17 million shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS); 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 83C; 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q EPS 34c; 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 86.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 17,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 2,638 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $266,000, down from 19,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $110.44. About 5.64M shares traded or 21.99% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 01/05/2018 – LOWE: NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM ADJUSTMENT IN CASH RATE; 18/05/2018 – Fixing Up Lowe’s — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: “REASONABLE TO EXPECT” ECONOMIC GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE STRONGER THAN LAST YEAR; 14/05/2018 – CURO Group Holdings Selling Shareholders Include Private-Equity Firm Friedman Fleischer & Lowe; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s same-store sales miss estimates; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake in Lowe’s; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Marvin Ellison President, CEO, Effective July 2; 23/05/2018 – Full story: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square builds a roughly $1B stake in Lowe’s – Dow Jones

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Ellison Marvin R had bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538 on Friday, May 24. Frieson Donald bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Wednesday, June 19.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05B for 20.30 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68 million and $413.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 11,675 shares to 14,913 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 5,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,735 shares, and has risen its stake in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jlb & Associates holds 0.26% or 12,705 shares. Boys Arnold And Company owns 468,556 shares for 6.87% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 43,800 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Co holds 124,449 shares. M&R Incorporated holds 2.21% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 96,773 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins holds 25,415 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. 21,027 were accumulated by Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il. Trust Com Of Virginia Va reported 40,474 shares. Apriem Advsrs stated it has 1.86% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd has 0.55% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 28,177 shares. Connors Investor Serv Incorporated has invested 1.66% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Fifth Third Comml Bank has 0.27% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 444,733 shares. The Japan-based Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Limited has invested 0.9% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Stoneridge Investment Lc invested 1.37% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Woodstock holds 0.11% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 6,368 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Co has 0.11% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 3.06M shares. Hahn Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 430,420 shares. 20,251 are owned by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Hldgs Ltd invested in 0.62% or 2,090 shares. Brown Advisory Inc has 0.01% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 21,749 shares. Bluecrest Capital Limited invested in 0.02% or 3,000 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.36% or 301,885 shares. Webster Fincl Bank N A has invested 0.01% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.02% or 160,600 shares in its portfolio. Montgomery Mngmt Inc invested in 0.14% or 3,498 shares. 448 are owned by Brown Brothers Harriman &. Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 31,000 shares. Parkside Finance Commercial Bank Tru, Missouri-based fund reported 756 shares. The Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.12% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Regions Financial Corporation owns 20,252 shares.

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encana Corp. (NYSE:ECA) by 931,048 shares to 166,648 shares, valued at $855,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) by 48,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 266,226 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Japan Etf.