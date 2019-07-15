Agf Investments Holding in Eaton Corp. Plc (ETN) Has Increased by $322,400; Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Holding Held by Hs Management Partners Llc

Agf Investments Inc increased its stake in Eaton Corp. Plc (ETN) by 31.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc bought 4,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,692 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 12,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp. Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $80.85. About 977,895 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 10/04/2018 – Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS INC – MARK EATON HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS -FOLLOWING RESIGNATION OF EATON, DANIEL BRUNO HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Corp at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 59,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.81M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.40M, up from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $176.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $88.33. About 1.74M shares traded or 37.62% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results; 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill, shutdown looms; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV DOESN’T GIVE TIMING TARGET FOR NET DEBT/EBITDA 2 TIMES; 30/03/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT GROWTH WILL ACCELERATE FOR THE BALANCE OF THE YEAR, PRIMARILY IN H2; 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – COMBINED BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO YIELD ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF AROUND USD 80-100 MLN PER YEAR; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-AB-InBev to expand in Tanzania with new $100 mln brewery- Bloomberg; 23/03/2018 – India’s Bira beer maker aims to go public in 3-5 years; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS EXPECT TO DELIVER STRONG REVENUE AND EBITDA GROWTH IN FY18

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39 billion and $2.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.52M shares to 3.87 million shares, valued at $143.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 123,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.77M shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Halsey Ct holds 0.07% or 5,174 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co reported 50,588 shares. Davenport And Limited has invested 1.43% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 300 shares. Freestone Capital Limited Liability holds 27,009 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 16,769 shares. Comerica National Bank has invested 0.07% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Natixis invested in 5,802 shares or 0% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) holds 419 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust stated it has 1,334 shares. Keybank National Association Oh invested in 6,308 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 797,147 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Motley Fool Wealth Management Ltd has 80,044 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Ltd Liability Com has 3,394 shares.

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc. Reit (NYSE:PLD) by 12,124 shares to 369,354 shares, valued at $26.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE:MFC) by 235,087 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.13M shares, and cut its stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSEMKT:SAND).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 109,872 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited reported 51,176 shares stake. Heritage Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Norinchukin Natl Bank The stated it has 0.08% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Appleton Gp Llc stated it has 2,589 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Missouri-based Smith Moore & has invested 0.14% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Aviva Public Limited has invested 0.09% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Cypress Asset Tx has invested 0.76% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Delta Asset Ltd Tn stated it has 1.19% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Beutel Goodman And accumulated 3,423 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Management holds 0.19% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 535,914 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership invested in 3.81M shares or 0.12% of the stock. Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 0.01% or 1,227 shares. Wilen Invest Mgmt Corp owns 3,900 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt accumulated 5.24 million shares or 0.68% of the stock.