Agf Investments Holding in Cae (CAE) Has Cut by $1.90 Million; Celestica (CLS) Stock Value Declined While Brandes Investment Partners LP Upped Stake

Agf Investments Inc decreased its stake in Cae Inc. (CAE) by 27.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc sold 72,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.16% . The institutional investor held 188,918 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.08M, down from 261,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Cae Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $25.05. About 125,535 shares traded. CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) has risen 33.00% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CAE News: 09/04/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES TO BUY 9 SIMULATORS FROM CAE; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q PROFIT CONT OPS/SHR C$0.37, EST. C$0.32; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG OF $7.8 BLN; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – EXPECTS TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 23/05/2018 – AVIANCA HOLDINGS SAYS JOINT VENTURE AUTHORIZED WITH CAE INTL; 24/05/2018 – REMINDER/Media Advisory: CAE’s FY2018 fourth quarter and full year financial results and conference call; 01/05/2018 – CAE, KF AEROSPACE FORM SKYALYNE CANADA JOINT VENTURE; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Rev C$780.7M; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Net C$100.1M; 09/05/2018 – AVIANCA INCORPORATED AVIANCA–CAE FLIGHT W/ DOMICILE IN BOGOTA

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Celestica Inc (CLS) by 21.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp bought 676,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% . The institutional investor held 3.86 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.29 million, up from 3.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Celestica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.66M market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.37. About 252,216 shares traded. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 40.22% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 27/04/2018 – Celestica Announces Election of Directors; 09/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Esperion Therapeutics, Celestica, Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Royal B; 27/04/2018 – CELESTICA INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS (NON-IFRS) $0.24 PER SHARE; 04/04/2018 – Celestica Completes Acquisition Of Atrenne Integrated Solutions; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.5% Position in Celestica; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 31c; 27/04/2018 – Celestica: Deepak Chopra Appointed to Board of Directors

Analysts await CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CAE’s profit will be $50.30M for 32.96 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by CAE Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 78,479 shares to 526,857 shares, valued at $84.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 120,414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,414 shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp. (NYSE:NEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold CAE shares while 55 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 135.41 million shares or 10.31% more from 122.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 3.21 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) for 729,346 shares. Swiss State Bank reported 978,200 shares. Gulf Intl Comml Bank (Uk) invested in 0% or 5,198 shares. Tobam has invested 0.03% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Account Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 4.27% or 184,750 shares. Rmb Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Barometer Cap Management Inc invested in 193,900 shares. Fifth Third State Bank has invested 0% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 520 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 246,281 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc has 4.33M shares. Andra Ap reported 133,500 shares. Pinnacle Associate Ltd owns 0.82% invested in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) for 1.31 million shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt Co holds 0% of its portfolio in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) for 8,062 shares.

