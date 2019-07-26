Agf Investments Holding in B2gold Corp. (BTG) Has Cut by $943,664 as Stock Declined; Smith Thomas W Has Trimmed Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Position by $1.80 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Smith Thomas W decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Thomas W sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,348 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.35 million, down from 104,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Thomas W who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $13.51 during the last trading session, reaching $494.41. About 56,654 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 35.76% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.33% the S&P500.

Agf Investments Inc decreased its stake in B2gold Corp. (BTG) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc sold 471,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.90% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in B2gold Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $3.295. About 2.93 million shares traded. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) has declined 7.04% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BTG News: 15/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP – BEGINNING IN 2018, ON AVERAGE OVER NEXT THREE YEARS, COMPANY IS PROJECTING PER ANNUM GOLD SALES REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.2 BLN; 15/03/2018 – B2Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 B2GOLD – 2018 CASH OPERATING COSTS AND AISC EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $505 AND $550 PER OUNCE AND BETWEEN $780 AND $830 PER OUNCE, RESPECTIVELY; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD- SIGNIFICANT RISE IN QTRLY REVENUE WAS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEW PRODUCTION FROM FEKOLA MINE, AS WELL AS A 9% INCREASE IN AVERAGE REALIZED GOLD PRICE; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP – NO MALIAN GOVERNMENT REPRESENTATIVE HAS INFORMED CO’S REPRESENTATIVES THAT GOVERNMENT DOES NOT AGREE WITH CO’S POSITION; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$5.40 FROM C$4.75; 30/05/2018 – B2Gold Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO – QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED GOLD REVENUE OF $344.3 MLN, INCREASE OF 135%; 23/03/2018 – B2Gold has filed its Form 40-F; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Gold Adds Glencore, Cuts B2Gold

Analysts await Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $8.52 EPS, up 22.59% or $1.57 from last year’s $6.95 per share. CACC’s profit will be $160.14M for 14.51 P/E if the $8.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $8.08 actual EPS reported by Credit Acceptance Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.45% EPS growth.

Analysts await B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 20.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.05 per share. BTG’s profit will be $40.53M for 20.59 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by B2Gold Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

