Agf Investments Has Upped Its The Home Depot (HD) Stake by $3.75 Million as Share Price Rose; Howland Capital Management Boosted Stake in Ugi New (UGI)

Howland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc bought 8,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 475,259 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.34 million, up from 466,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $48.35. About 1.92 million shares traded or 11.49% up from the average. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Gas Project; 19/04/2018 – DJ UGI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UGI); 10/04/2018 – UGI Corporation to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q REV. $2.81B; 10/04/2018 – AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 11/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Reminds UGI Electric Customers of April 13 Registration Deadline to Testify via Phone at Upcoming “Smart; 24/04/2018 – UGI INCREASES ANNUAL DIVIDEND; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert

Agf Investments Inc increased its stake in The Home Depot Inc. (HD) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc bought 19,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 172,501 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.10M, up from 152,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in The Home Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $232.87. About 2.88 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 6,225 shares to 147,009 shares, valued at $14.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1,227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,804 shares, and cut its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX).

More notable recent UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Tortoise Announces Special Index Rebalance Due to Merger & Acquisition Activity – Business Wire” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss UGI’s (NYSE:UGI) 61% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down Over 3%; Pivotal Software Shares Climb – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns UGI Corporation’s (NYSE:UGI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “UGI Announces Final Results of Election of Form of Merger Consideration – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argyle Cap Management has 26,650 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Moreover, Commonwealth Bank Of Australia has 1.45% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 2.73 million shares. Hennessy Advisors Inc has 1.36% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 526,652 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company accumulated 0.01% or 200,751 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 0.03% stake. Sabal Trust holds 0.03% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 6,900 shares. Eqis Mngmt Inc has 9,613 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Smithfield Tru Communications holds 0% or 85 shares. Sequoia Financial Advsr Lc reported 4,909 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.02% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) or 19,609 shares. North Carolina-based Sterling Capital Management Lc has invested 0.01% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Ohio-based Cleararc Incorporated has invested 0.05% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Stifel Finance Corporation holds 24,885 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id reported 1.79% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI).

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Spain Etf (EWP) by 11,150 shares to 250,080 shares, valued at $7.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc. (NYSE:AFL) by 8,034 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.24M shares, and cut its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perritt Cap Mngmt has 0.13% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Chesley Taft Ltd Liability Com owns 0.38% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 23,771 shares. Vigilant Ltd Liability Company accumulated 74,502 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Com reported 0.49% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs accumulated 0.6% or 69,609 shares. Huntington Bancorporation has 343,614 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Fil Limited accumulated 114 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc reported 1.77M shares. Philadelphia Trust accumulated 5,993 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 1,347 shares. Karpus Management Inc accumulated 2,866 shares. Main Street Limited Com has 8,971 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 34,599 shares. James Inv Inc has invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).