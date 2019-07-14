Agf Investments Has Upped Its Synchrony Financial (SYF) Position; Southern Co Has 1.29 Sentiment

Southern Co (SO) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 410 funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 318 sold and decreased their equity positions in Southern Co. The funds in our database now possess: 572.43 million shares, up from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Southern Co in top ten equity positions increased from 7 to 9 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 46 Reduced: 272 Increased: 306 New Position: 104.

Agf Investments Inc increased Synchrony Financial (SYF) stake by 61.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Agf Investments Inc acquired 1.02M shares as Synchrony Financial (SYF)’s stock rose 13.29%. The Agf Investments Inc holds 2.66M shares with $85.00M value, up from 1.65M last quarter. Synchrony Financial now has $24.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $35.96. About 4.54 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $3.8B; 06/03/2018 CareCredit Introduces New Way to Pay for Day and Medical Spa Treatments; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO BUY LOOP COMMERCE TO TRANSFORM DIGITAL GIFTING; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY CEO MARGARET KEANE COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Percentage Was 4.3%; 02/05/2018 – Synchrony Teams with Amazon to Introduce New Alexa Skill for Amazon Store Card; 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Approves a Share-Repurchase Program of Up to $2.2 B Through June 30, 2019

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is Synchrony Financial’s (NYSE:SYF) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and More Major Financial Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Synchrony Financial: Loan Book Performing As Expected – Maintain Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Synchrony to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 19, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Synchrony and Suzuki Extend Partnership – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Agf Investments Inc decreased Realpage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) stake by 25,513 shares to 75,000 valued at $4.55M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) stake by 21,221 shares and now owns 596,037 shares. T Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Synchrony Finl had 7 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Thursday, January 24. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, January 30, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America.

The Southern Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company has market cap of $57.91 billion. The firm also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects; sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in seven states, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations. It has a 17.06 P/E ratio. It owns/operates 33 hydroelectric generating stations, 29 fossil fuel generating stations, 3 nuclear generating stations, 14 combined cycle/cogeneration stations, 33 solar facilities, 9 wind facilities, 1 biomass facility, and 1 landfill gas facility.

Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc holds 3.67% of its portfolio in The Southern Company for 20,009 shares. Financial Advantage Inc. owns 91,212 shares or 3.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Welch Group Llc has 3.34% invested in the company for 587,450 shares. The Virginia-based Edgar Lomax Co Va has invested 3.3% in the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc., a North Carolina-based fund reported 50,062 shares.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Selling The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Southern (NYSE:SO) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Southern Company (SO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Wsj.com and their article: “Floor Traders Clash With NYSE – The Wall Street Journal” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The The Sherwin-Williams Company’s (NYSE:SHW) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $5.89 million activity.