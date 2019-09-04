Agf Investments Has Upped Its Equinix Reit (EQIX) Stake; Oaktree Capital Group, (OAK) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Agf Investments Inc increased Equinix Inc. Reit (EQIX) stake by 185.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Agf Investments Inc acquired 3,244 shares as Equinix Inc. Reit (EQIX)’s stock rose 11.58%. The Agf Investments Inc holds 4,996 shares with $2.26 million value, up from 1,752 last quarter. Equinix Inc. Reit now has $47.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $564.59. About 20,685 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Oaktree Capital Group has $49 highest and $43 lowest target. $46’s average target is -12.53% below currents $52.59 stock price. Oaktree Capital Group had 7 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Hold” rating and $49 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Credit Suisse. See Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) latest ratings:

29/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Hold New Target: $49 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Hold New Target: $43 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Downgrade

Agf Investments Inc decreased The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) stake by 133,925 shares to 114,026 valued at $4.15M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) stake by 169,147 shares and now owns 164,706 shares. Anthem Inc. (Prn) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Equinix has $58000 highest and $48000 lowest target. $544.50’s average target is -3.56% below currents $564.59 stock price. Equinix had 16 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 1. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $57500 target in Thursday, August 1 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of EQIX in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank initiated it with “Buy” rating and $480 target in Friday, March 8 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, August 1 with “Strong Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Biltmore Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.31% or 1,286 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Griffin Asset Management invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Iowa-based Miles Inc has invested 0.37% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Amica Mutual stated it has 6,389 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Llc holds 21,165 shares. Int Ca holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 4,202 shares. Edgewood Mngmt Ltd owns 3.60M shares or 5.71% of their US portfolio. Primecap Co Ca reported 20,700 shares. Fil Ltd invested in 114,091 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Dupont Capital Corporation owns 30,918 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Tarbox Family Office owns 13 shares. Reliance Of Delaware reported 1,571 shares. Davis Selected Advisers holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 59,550 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold Oaktree Capital Group, LLC shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 9.09% more from 42.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability invested in 9,200 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mckinley Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Delaware accumulated 40,186 shares. Bamco Inc Ny reported 1.87 million shares. Oppenheimer & holds 0.02% or 11,608 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Kellner Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 7.2% or 213,000 shares in its portfolio. Polar Asset Prns holds 25,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Teton Advsr holds 0.12% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) or 25,061 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corp has invested 0.16% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Catalyst Advsr Ltd Company owns 19,956 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Two Sigma Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Citadel Advsrs Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 38,843 shares. Moreover, Lpl Financial Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 28,592 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 2.38% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 2.21 million shares. Steinberg Glob Asset Management holds 0.59% or 97,858 shares.

More notable recent Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brookfield Asset Management and Oaktree Capital Group Announce the Commencement of the Election Period and the Mailing of Forms of Election – GlobeNewswire” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Tom Gayner Sells Chipotle, Trims Facebook – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oaktree Capital Makes What Could Be Its Last Financial Report – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Broyhill Asset Management – Oaktree Capital Group – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 10, 2019.

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. The company has market cap of $8.34 billion. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. It has a 17.51 P/E ratio. The firm pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds.