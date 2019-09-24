Agf Investments Has Upped Its Alibaba Group Holding LTD Adr (BABA) Stake; Veritex Holdings (VBTX) Shorts Up By 1.84%

Agf Investments Inc increased Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Adr (BABA) stake by 5.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Agf Investments Inc acquired 37,858 shares as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Adr (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Agf Investments Inc holds 674,191 shares with $114.24M value, up from 636,333 last quarter. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Adr now has $455.78B valuation. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $175.06. About 2.45 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 10/04/2018 – Dubai’s Alibabacoin says Alibaba has no monopoly on ‘magic’ name; 09/04/2018 – SenseTime: Alibaba Group Led Funding Round; 07/03/2018 – WANDISCO PLC WAND.L – TO BE EMBEDDED AS A STANDARD COMPONENT IN SELECTED ALIBABA CLOUD SOLUTIONS; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA CEO DANIEL ZHANG SPOKE ON CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI SPEAKS ON BTV; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after $600 million funding led by Alibaba; 10/05/2018 – Norinchukin Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Alibaba, Cuts GE: 13F; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 million in Indian e-retailer Paytm E-Commerce; 08/05/2018 – ROCKET INTERNET SE RKET.DE – ALIBABA ACQUIRES ENTIRE SHARE CAPITAL OF DARAZ, A COMPANY INCUBATED BY ROCKET INTERNET

Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) had an increase of 1.84% in short interest. VBTX’s SI was 1.62 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.84% from 1.59 million shares previously. With 268,800 avg volume, 6 days are for Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX)’s short sellers to cover VBTX’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $24.76. About 16,382 shares traded. Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) has declined 16.51% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.51% the S&P500. Some Historical VBTX News: 24/04/2018 – Veritex Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Veritex Holdings 1Q EPS 42c; 23/04/2018 – VERITEX HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.42; 02/04/2018 – Veritex Holdings Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 22/04/2018 – DJ Veritex Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VBTX); 23/04/2018 – VERITEX HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.37; 22/03/2018 Veritex Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Veritex Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 11/05/2018 – Frost National Bank Buys New 2.8% Position in Veritex Holdings

Agf Investments Inc decreased Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) stake by 48,373 shares to 185,797 valued at $25.11 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) stake by 489,128 shares and now owns 2.04M shares. Ishares Msci Singapore Etf was reduced too.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “This Connection Between Alibaba and TikTok Means Big Bucks for BABA Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Despite Volatility, Right Now Is the Time to Get into BABA Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: GOGO, BABA, TGT – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba completes deal with Ant Financial – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If Alibaba Stock is Going to Rally Again, Now is the Time – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba has $28000 highest and $195 lowest target. $229.10’s average target is 30.87% above currents $175.06 stock price. Alibaba had 14 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Tuesday, May 7. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 6 by Bank of America. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, May 20. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Raymond James. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Friday, August 16. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $24500 target. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, March 29. Mizuho maintained the shares of BABA in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Buy” rating.