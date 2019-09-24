Agf Investments Has Trimmed Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stake By $57.71 Million; Franklin Resources Boosted Amphenol New (APH) Position By $6.78 Million

Franklin Resources Inc increased Amphenol Corp New (APH) stake by 2.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Franklin Resources Inc acquired 71,416 shares as Amphenol Corp New (APH)’s stock declined 6.61%. The Franklin Resources Inc holds 2.83M shares with $271.89 million value, up from 2.76M last quarter. Amphenol Corp New now has $28.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $94.22. About 29,793 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Adj EPS $3.49-Adj EPS $3.55; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – OVERALL DEMAND ENVIRONMENT HAS IMPROVED; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net $265.6M; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Bd of Directors of Amphenol Corp; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Names BofA Merrill’s Anne Clarke Wolff to Board; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – THERE REMAIN MANY UNCERTAINTIES SURROUNDING GLOBAL TRADE AND ECONOMIC POLICY; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 20/04/2018 – Amphenol Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amphenol Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APH)

Agf Investments Inc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) stake by 24.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Agf Investments Inc sold 519,914 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Agf Investments Inc holds 1.56M shares with $174.83M value, down from 2.08 million last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co. now has $380.37B valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $118.96. About 713,095 shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/03/2018 – ARDMORE SHIPPING CORP ASC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $130; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO: BLOCKCHAIN TECH WILL BE VERY IMPORTANT; 26/04/2018 – ANTOFAGASTA PLC ANTO.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 720P FROM 710P; 11/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Sued Over Credit Card Fees For Cryptocurrency Purchases — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 04/04/2018 – FAMILY MEMBERS WERE SEEKING NO MORE THAN $90 MLN FROM JPMORGAN; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 15/05/2018 – Sprint Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Franklin Resources Inc decreased Okta Inc (Prn) stake by 17.00 million shares to 32.20M valued at $83.51M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Restaurant Brands Intl Inc stake by 571,849 shares and now owns 73,958 shares. Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Amphenol (NYSE:APH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amphenol has $112 highest and $10200 lowest target. $106’s average target is 12.50% above currents $94.22 stock price. Amphenol had 9 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust upgraded the shares of APH in report on Tuesday, April 2 to “Buy” rating. As per Monday, June 10, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 25 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold APH shares while 184 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 274.73 million shares or 1.13% less from 277.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,428 were reported by Etrade Cap Lc. Monetary Management Grp stated it has 0.47% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Bright Rock Capital Management Ltd invested 0.58% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Rampart Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 36,450 shares. Essex Investment Mngmt Communications Llc reported 126 shares stake. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust has 0.18% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 22,786 shares. Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 1,470 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Assocs Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 867,372 shares. 66,010 were accumulated by Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii. Pnc Financial Group Inc holds 443,548 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Citigroup Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 178,853 shares. 20,814 were reported by First Fincl Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Investment. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.08% or 51,057 shares. Ghp Investment holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 21,132 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH).

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 6.48% above currents $118.96 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 15. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 15.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity. The insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cohen Mgmt has 132,475 shares. Basswood Cap has invested 5.09% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Llc has 1.44% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 105,268 shares. Roanoke Asset Mngmt reported 26,346 shares. Regal Inv Limited Liability Corp has 12,900 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Aviance Prtnrs Limited Com accumulated 35,919 shares. Moreover, Management Of Virginia Llc has 1.07% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 40,131 shares. Commerce Bancorporation owns 1.22M shares for 1.53% of their portfolio. Viking Fund Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.04% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sterneck Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 0.76% or 7,856 shares. Consulta Ltd owns 750,000 shares for 7.38% of their portfolio. Schulhoff Inc holds 3.3% or 57,160 shares in its portfolio. 56,387 were accumulated by Iowa Savings Bank. Bainco Invsts, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 89,710 shares. Moreover, Bath Savings has 0.13% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 6,063 shares.

Agf Investments Inc increased Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. stake by 46,705 shares to 358,552 valued at $8.67 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Workday Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) stake by 130,743 shares and now owns 335,148 shares. Ctrip.Com International Ltd. Adr (NASDAQ:CTRP) was raised too.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.29 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.