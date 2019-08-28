Agf Investments Has Trimmed Holding in Enbridge (ENB) by $2.63 Million as Share Value Declined; Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding as Shares Declined

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 36.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management sold 16,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 29,043 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, down from 45,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $46.68. About 2.55M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND

Agf Investments Inc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (ENB) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc sold 73,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 958,952 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.74M, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $33.12. About 472,195 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DOES NOT EXPECT A MATERIAL IMPACT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE OVER 2018-2020 HORIZON DUE TO FERC REVISED STATEMENTS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – UNDER TERMS , CPPIB WILL FUND ITS 49 PERCENT PRO-RATA SHARE OF REMAINING CONSTRUCTION CAPITAL REQUIRED TO COMPLETE HOHE SEE PROJECTS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DEAL WILL ALSO ELIMINATE $500 MLN OF EQUITY CAPITAL REQUIREMENT PREVIOUSLY INCLUDED IN FUNDING PLAN; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – POST-CLOSING ALL SPONSORED VEHICLE EQUITY SECURITYHOLDERS WOULD HOLD SAME PUBLICLY TRADED EQUITY SECURITY IN STREAMLINED CORPORATE VEHICLE; 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Enbridge, Western Gas Partners and DCP Midstream Conduct Open Season for Texas Express Expansion; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE SAYS PREFERRED ROUTE IS BETTER FOR MINNESOTA; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Cuts Spectra Deal Debt With $2.5 Billion in Asset Sales; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge receives bids as high as C$4.5 bln for Canada midstream assets; 03/04/2018 – Kevin Orland: Enbridge has hired RBC to sell western Canadian gas gathering and processing assets

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amex Energy Select Index (XLE) by 40,990 shares to 52,050 shares, valued at $3.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Utilities Select Sector Spdr (XLU) by 79,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Limited Com invested in 3.75 million shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp Limited Company invested in 2.26% or 156,781 shares. Headinvest Limited Liability Company accumulated 126,612 shares. Moreover, Palladium Prns Lc has 1.73% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 538,800 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corp reported 53,576 shares. Ckw Grp Inc holds 2,200 shares. Connors Investor accumulated 305,545 shares. Money Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.35% or 11,630 shares. Barry Invest Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.08% or 4,979 shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 8,048 shares. Nexus Inv Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 3.86% or 484,320 shares. Jp Marvel Lc reported 234,356 shares. West Oak Cap Ltd Co reported 36,898 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Asset Mgmt Grp holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 13,143 shares.

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Units by 101,357 shares to 165,821 shares, valued at $6.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 5,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,439 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH).