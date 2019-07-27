Agf Investments Has Trimmed 3M Co. (MMM) Stake By $3.46 Million; Regions Financial (RF) Sentiment Is 0.99

Agf Investments Inc decreased 3M Co. (MMM) stake by 4.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Agf Investments Inc sold 16,733 shares as 3M Co. (MMM)’s stock declined 16.98%. The Agf Investments Inc holds 361,590 shares with $75.13M value, down from 378,323 last quarter. 3M Co. now has $100.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.33% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $173.98. About 4.00 million shares traded or 17.60% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017; 08/03/2018 – Minnesota AG: Summary of 3M Settlement; 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.55% by End-3Q vs 1.58% Prior (Survey); 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – UK FEB GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -1.6 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES -1.1 PCT 3M/3M; 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 02/04/2018 – Propeller Health Publishes Results From a Large Public Health Study on Asthma; Successfully Reduces the Burden of Asthma in Louisville

Regions Financial Corp (RF) investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 235 funds increased and started new holdings, while 237 sold and decreased holdings in Regions Financial Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 701.07 million shares, down from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Regions Financial Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 47 Reduced: 190 Increased: 171 New Position: 64.

Agf Investments Inc increased Newmont Mining Corp. (NYSE:NEM) stake by 22,448 shares to 200,748 valued at $7.18 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ao Smith Corp. (NYSE:AOS) stake by 18,700 shares and now owns 50,385 shares. Planet Fitness Inc. was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. 3M had 12 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $18300 target in Friday, April 26 report. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 3. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, June 27. UBS maintained the shares of MMM in report on Friday, July 12 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Friday, March 22. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $199 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, March 25. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 26. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, May 24 by Morgan Stanley.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. PAGE GREGORY R had bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260. Another trade for 9,410 shares valued at $1.87 million was made by Keel Paul A on Friday, February 8. Bauman James L had sold 16,065 shares worth $3.22M on Monday, February 11. $1.77M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Vale Michael G.. Another trade for 3,123 shares valued at $624,295 was made by Bushman Julie L on Thursday, February 7. 8,153 shares were sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis, worth $1.63 million. Gangestad Nicholas C had sold 4,681 shares worth $942,450.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Life Insurance Com stated it has 0.41% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Findlay Park Ptnrs Llp reported 1.16M shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Lc invested in 0.35% or 9,119 shares. Parsons Ri holds 356,778 shares or 8.11% of its portfolio. Maryland has 0.05% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). First Bankshares Sioux Falls has 1,014 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Westpac Corporation reported 78,647 shares. Winch Advisory Services Limited Company, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 4,096 shares. Diligent Invsts Limited Liability Corp owns 3,101 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. 1,581 were reported by Renaissance Inv Grp Ltd. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 82,145 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Cambridge has invested 1% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Kopp Inv Advisors Limited Liability Com invested in 4,893 shares. Timber Creek Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 14,713 shares. Parnassus Investments Ca reported 3.52M shares stake.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3M +5% after posting Q2 earnings beat; reaffirms full-year guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3M Updates About PFAS, China, and Future Dividend Growth – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “What to Expect When 3M Reports Thursday Morning – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Possibility Of A Rosy Future With 3M Company – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

The stock increased 2.04% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $16.04. About 8.69M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (RF) has declined 25.42% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL SEES 2018 ADJ NON-INTEREST INCOME UP 3%-6%; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS SEES GAIN ON SALE OF INSURANCE UNIT OF $200M; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN INCREASED 21 BASIS POINTS; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – WILL HAVE CONSOLIDATED APPROXIMATELY 12 PERCENT OF ITS RETAIL BRANCH NETWORK SINCE END OF 2015; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME AND OTHER FINANCING INCOME INCREASED 6 PERCENT; 12/04/2018 – Regions Financial Makes Equity Investment In Lender Price; 12/04/2018 – REGIONS BANK REPORTS PACT & INVESTMENT IN MORTGAGE FINTECH; 26/03/2018 – Temkin Group Ranks Regions Bank Among Top Companies for Customer Experience; 12/04/2018 – Regions Bank Announces Agreement and Investment in Mortgage Fintech Lender Price

Fsi Group Llc holds 4.51% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation for 295,124 shares. First Western Capital Management Co owns 17,273 shares or 3.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sirios Capital Management L P has 3.28% invested in the company for 3.82 million shares. The New York-based Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. has invested 2.96% in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Llc, a Kansas-based fund reported 319,129 shares.