Agf Investments Has Raised Stake in American Water Works Co. (AWK) by $464,984; American Investment Services Cut Its Position in Allete (ALE) by $473,386 as Valuation Rose

American Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Allete Inc (ALE) by 36.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc sold 5,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.15% . The institutional investor held 10,052 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $827,000, down from 15,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Allete Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $85.08. About 153,429 shares traded. ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) has risen 13.57% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALE News: 02/05/2018 – Allete 1Q Net $51M; 15/03/2018 – ALLETE CLEAN ENERGY – PROJECT WILL EXPAND WIND PORTFOLIO TO MORE THAN 700 MEGAWATTS ACROSS SIX STATES; 02/05/2018 – Allete 1Q Rev $358.2M; 19/04/2018 – DJ ALLETE Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALE); 15/03/2018 – ALLETE Clean Energy to Build Montana Wind Energy Facility to Supply Electricity to NorthWestern Energy under Power Sale; 08/05/2018 – ALLETE CEO Says Diversification Fuels Growth Outlook at Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 15/03/2018 – ALLETE CLEAN ENERGY TO BUILD MONTANA WIND ENERGY FACILITY; 15/03/2018 – Allete Unit’s Facility to Supply Electricity to NorthWestern Energy Under a Signed Power Sale Agreement; 11/05/2018 – U.S. Water’s Cambridge and Plymouth Facilities Win Minnesota Governor’s Safety Award; 07/05/2018 – ALLETE Honored for Advancing Women in Leadership Roles

Agf Investments Inc increased its stake in American Water Works Co. Inc. (AWK) by 16.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc bought 4,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 31,771 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, up from 27,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in American Water Works Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $125.7. About 1.11M shares traded or 19.87% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 13/04/2018 – ILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER TO BUY ALTON REGIONAL WASTEWATER SYSTEM; 25/05/2018 – American Water Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces 2018 Environmental Grant Recipients; 21/05/2018 – Water Quality Reports Show Illinois American Water Continues to Deliver Water That Meets, or is Better Than, Drinking Water; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Water Works Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWK); 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY – FOLLOWING 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, BOARD APPOINTED DIRECTOR KARL KURZ TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS CITY OF FARMINGTON WATER SYSTEM; 13/04/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER: PACT TO BUY ALTON’S REGIONAL WASTEWATER; 05/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires City Of Farmington Water System; 03/05/2018 – New Customer Rates for Missouri American Water Approved by Missouri Public Service Commission

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon Capital Inc accumulated 32,883 shares or 1.23% of the stock. Tower Bridge Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Qs Investors Ltd stated it has 6,299 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Foundation Advsrs reported 0.01% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Income Llc stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Barometer reported 56,600 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 487,152 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Raymond James & stated it has 0.03% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Eaton Vance Mngmt invested in 8,724 shares or 0% of the stock. Gulf International Natl Bank (Uk) Limited stated it has 41,561 shares. Hanseatic Mngmt Services reported 1,483 shares. 1St Source Bankshares has 0.32% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 36,430 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc has invested 0.08% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Ameriprise accumulated 0.04% or 843,668 shares.

Analysts await ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, down 18.29% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.82 per share. ALE’s profit will be $34.61 million for 31.75 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by ALLETE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.52% EPS growth.

