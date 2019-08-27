Agf Investments Has Lowered Vermilion Energy (VET) Stake By $509,304; Ocwen Financial New (OCN) Shorts Raised By 12.5%

Ocwen Financial Corporation New (NYSE:OCN) had an increase of 12.5% in short interest. OCN’s SI was 3.90 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 12.5% from 3.47M shares previously. With 453,300 avg volume, 9 days are for Ocwen Financial Corporation New (NYSE:OCN)’s short sellers to cover OCN’s short positions. The SI to Ocwen Financial Corporation New’s float is 3.32%. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.76. About 24,650 shares traded. Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) has declined 52.62% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.62% the S&P500. Some Historical OCN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Ocwen Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCN); 04/05/2018 – OCWEN FINANCIAL CORP OCN.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4.5 FROM $4; 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation Into PHH Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Ocwen Financial Corporation; 29/05/2018 – Ocwen: Resignation Is Not Due to Any Disagreement With Company; 02/04/2018 – Div Insur (MA): Division of Banks Announces Settlement over Deficient Loan Servicing Practices at Ocwen; 29/05/2018 – PHH CORP: HOLDER FILES SUIT IN NJ TO BLOCK OCWEN MERGER; 19/04/2018 – Ocwen: Messina to Assume Leadership Role Concurrent With the Closing of Cols Acquisition of PHH; 08/05/2018 – PHH Corp: Special Meeting of Holders Scheduled for June 11 to Approve Merger With Ocwen; 13/03/2018 – Ocwen Participating in Two New York City Events to Help Homeowners; 02/05/2018 – Ocwen 1Q Rev $260.3M

Agf Investments Inc decreased Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) stake by 3.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Agf Investments Inc sold 21,221 shares as Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET)’s stock declined 26.81%. The Agf Investments Inc holds 596,037 shares with $14.71 million value, down from 617,258 last quarter. Vermilion Energy Inc. now has $2.19B valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.07. About 72,315 shares traded. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 47.76% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY – ON DEAL CLOSING, ALSO INTEND TO ELIMINATE 2% DISCOUNT REGARDING DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN, BEGINNING WITH JUNE 2018 DIVIDEND; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy to Acquire Spartan Energy for C$1.4 Billion; 26/04/2018 – SPARTAN IS AUTHORIZED TO HOLD SPECIAL MTG ON VERMILION DEAL; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion/Spartan Deal Represents 5% Premium to Spartan’s Closing Price Friday; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Negotiates Extension of Revolving Credit Facility; 26/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy 1Q FFO C$1.29/Shr; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Maintains Roughly Same Unused Credit Capacity as Before Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO QUARTERLY FFO SHR C$1.29; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion to Buy Spartan Energy for C$1.23 Billion (Correct); 26/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy 1Q EPS C$0.21

Among 2 analysts covering Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Vermilion Energy has $3300 highest and $3200 lowest target. $32.50’s average target is 130.99% above currents $14.07 stock price. Vermilion Energy had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) rating on Thursday, July 18. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $3300 target.

Agf Investments Inc increased Eaton Corp. Plc (NYSE:ETN) stake by 4,030 shares to 16,692 valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1. It also upped Aptiv Plc stake by 11,149 shares and now owns 45,128 shares. Ao Smith Corp. (NYSE:AOS) was raised too.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans in the United States. The company has market cap of $236.89 million. The Company’s Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate. It currently has negative earnings. This segmentÂ’s residential servicing portfolio includes conventional, government insured, and non-agency loans.

