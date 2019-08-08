Agf Investments Has Lowered Enbridge (ENB) Position By $2.63 Million; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN) Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Mizuho. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, February 27. See Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) latest ratings:

Agf Investments Inc decreased Enbridge Inc. (ENB) stake by 7.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Agf Investments Inc sold 73,014 shares as Enbridge Inc. (ENB)’s stock declined 9.34%. The Agf Investments Inc holds 958,952 shares with $34.74M value, down from 1.03 million last quarter. Enbridge Inc. now has $70.22B valuation. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $34.01. About 1.90 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 15/03/2018 – Enbridge Moves Closer to Giving Oil Sands Some Pipeline Relief; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO: SOME EXCEPTIONS TO STEEL TARIFFS SHOULD BE MADE; 24/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Letter: Support Enbridge Line 3; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LOOKING FOR EN BLOC SALE ON CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DOES NOT EXPECT A MATERIAL IMPACT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE OVER 2018-2020 HORIZON DUE TO FERC REVISED STATEMENTS; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE HIRES RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADIAN GAS ASSETS; CANADIAN ASSETS COULD FETCH MORE THAN C$2 BILLION IN SALE – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: SIMPLIFICATION OF CORPORATE STRUCTURE W/ PROPOSALS TO; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE WOULD EXPAND ASSET-SALE PROGRAM IF IT SEES GOOD VALUES; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Makes Biggest Clean Energy Bet With Enbridge Deal; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP DOES NOT EXPECT ANY MATERIAL IMPACT TO ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FROM FERC POLICY ACTIONS

More notable recent Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Allison Transmission: A Compounding Cannibal – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Allison Transmission Is (Still) A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Allison Transmission Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Allison Transmission Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

The stock increased 1.94% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $44.14. About 560,386 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 05/03/2018 – Infosys Selected by Allison Transmission to Provide Next-Generation Infrastructure Management Services; 11/05/2018 – Allison Transmission announces Fred Bohley as next CFO; 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar; 11/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Names Fred Bohley CFO; 11/05/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC – BOHLEY HAS BEEN WITH ALLISON TRANSMISSION SINCE 1991 AND CURRENTLY SERVES AS VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE AND TREASURER; 01/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Volume Surges More Than 12 Times Average; 26/04/2018 – IC Bus chooses Allison Transmission for its alternative fuel-powered CE Series school buses; 21/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC – AMENDMENT REFINANCED APPROXIMATELY $1,176 MLN OF TERM LOAN DEBT DUE SEPTEMBER 23, 2022; 05/03/2018 INFOSYS LTD: INFOSYS SELECTED BY ALLISON TRANSMISSION TO PROVID; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Sees FY Net $515M-Net $550M

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles. The company has market cap of $5.48 billion. It offers 13 transmission product lines with approximately 100 product models for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles. It has a 8.03 P/E ratio. The firm markets its transmissions under Allison Transmission brand name; and remanufactured transmissions under ReTran brand name.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. shares while 103 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 113.91 million shares or 3.38% less from 117.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Mngmt has 3.10M shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc has 17,829 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Advisory Rech invested in 623,029 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Fred Alger Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 287 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 84,925 shares. The Illinois-based North Star Invest Mngmt has invested 0% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). 4,773 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc stated it has 168,337 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs holds 169,218 shares. Creative Planning has 0% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). 21,095 are held by Boston Advisors Limited Liability. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc) owns 3,065 shares. Comerica Bank accumulated 187,482 shares. 1.98M are owned by Wells Fargo And Mn.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $229,995 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $229,995 was bought by Bohley G Frederick.

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Should You Buy Enbridge (TSX:ENB) Stock for the 6.8% Dividend Yield? – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enbridge Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enbridge Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Construction to Resume on Trans Mountain: Is Now the Time to Buy Enbridge (TSX:ENB) Stock? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enbridge Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Agf Investments Inc increased Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Adr (NYSE:BABA) stake by 25,000 shares to 636,333 valued at $116.10 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Brp Inc. stake by 28,310 shares and now owns 276,126 shares. Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) was raised too.